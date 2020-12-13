MAX CRUS: Bottoms up, bottles down

What we’ve known about standard drinks hasn’t been as clear as we thought, says Max Crus.

AT LAST some clarity.

All these years we’ve been drinking too much thinking it’s helping our hearts and not overly damaging our brains when suddenly there’s new recommendations for safe levels of alcohol consumption telling us to stop it or we’ll go blind. No-one wants that but unfortunately the recommendations are a bit annoying.

The new level is 10 standard drinks per week.

How stupid is that? It’s not even divisible by 7. Okay, not many things are.

But wait, that’s actually a good thing because the new recommendations, just like the old ones, say we should have at least a couple of alcohol-free days (AFDs) each week anyway. Bewdy.

Two days off, leaves five which fits in nicely into ten, two standard drinks per day. No need to do the ‘math’, I’ve just done it for you.

But what about those for whom five days is still way too much?

No other combination fits as nicely into 10 standard drinks until you get down to two, at which point you have blown the budget because that’s five standard drinks each day, one more than recommended.

Maybe they could have made the limit nine drinks per week … hmmm, that doesn’t really work either, except for those who like to drink three days each week.

But wait, what’s a standard drink anyway?

This is where it gets really curly. One standard drink is 10 grams of alcohol, which is hard for 99.999 per cent of the population to envisage. To complicate matters, it equates to 12.5ml of pure alcohol. Try dividing that by seven.

Luckily, there are people who do this calculation every day for our benefit – yeah, what a job – which is how we get alc/vol on labels.

Otherwise, thankfully, everything is easily divisible by 10 = 2.5ml per day spread evenly. Put that on a teaspoon and you get a sense of how potent this stuff really is, and why it needs recommendations.

Now, all we need is sugar level recommendations and the world will be healthy again.

Meanwhile see if you can divide the following six wines into 10 standard drinks … let’s see that’s 1.666666* glasses of each. Off you go.

Gundog Estate Canberra Wine District Marksman‘s Shiraz 2019, $70. If the 2018 version of this (reviewed back in March) was on the mark, the 2019 hits the bullseye … if you’re game. 9.6/10.

Gundog Estate Hunter Valley Rare Game Shiraz 2019, $70. How decadent having two $70 wines side-by-side. In hindsight I would have had 0.6 glasses of this and 1.4 glasses of the Marksman, but too late now. No more alcohol for five days. 9.4/10.

Robert Oatley Margaret River Finisterre Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, $45. Finisterre sounds so foreign and suave but means Ends of the Earth. Luckily, you don’t have to go that far to get this. Worthy wine indeed. 9.5/10.

Robert Oatley Margaret River Signature Series Chardonnay 2017, $23. Fancy chardonnay being such good accompaniment to AFL, specially when the Ugg-boot wearing Westies were playing the tattooed filth. Perfect. 9.3/10.

Richard Hamilton McLaren Vale Colton‘s GSM (Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre) 2018, $22. I know a bloke called Colton, but not well enough that I would want to give him this, it’s too good to give to anyone lower than a close friend. Sorry Colton. 9.2/10.

Richard Hamilton Wines Coonawarra The Coonawarrior, Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, $17. Catchy name, it‘s a wonder someone hasn’t come up with it before, or maybe called the local footy team thus. Great gear for battened down COVID hatches. 9.1/10.