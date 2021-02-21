MAX CRUS: Empathy for the devil

Children under the age of 50 won't understand that headline but in Government it appears empathy comes at a price and it's devilishly high. Try $190,000.

Yes, that's what our PM, Scotty from Marketing, paid an Empathy Consultant to help him empathise with bushfire victims, back in late 2019. Yes, yes, I know, we all thought that's why he went to church, but clearly, they have other things to sing, and clap and dance about on Sundays.

Well, Scotty from Marketing, time to get that empathy guru back.

No offence Jenny, but consulting you is a bad look, especially if you got $190,000 for the privilege. Anyway, there's no going back but hey, did you have to tell everyone? Now everyone knows you haven't got a clue about women. Can you perhaps call in a Discretion Consultant? Okay, another $190,000 might push the credit card limit, on top of the 15 advisers you use already, but could be worth it.

Hang on, come to think of it, if you ask Jenny about everything, why didn't you just ask her back in 2019 and save us $190,000? How difficult can empathy be, Scotty (from Marketing)?

Perhaps it's fortunate that Scotty from Marketing has girls, what Jenny would have said if they had sons? Either way it's a bit sad that might influence his reaction.

Bit like Dan Andrews - whom many think should be PM - not giving a toss about euthanasia until his father died a horrible, slow, painful death.

If you only act on personal experience Scotty (or Dan), perhaps an empathy consultant is essential, but while they are there, maybe ask them how it would feel to be unemployed living $40 a day?

And why stop there? What about getting a Conscience Consultant, they're probably a bit more exxy but geez, you'd fix that climate thingy overnight.

If there's anything left in the budget, given you're the last person in Parliament House to hear about Brittany Higgins, how about an Information Consultant or is it a Memory Consultant you need? A Truthfulness Consultant? What about a Smug Consultant? Nah, you've got that down pat.

But wait, I know. A wine consultant! I know just the person. Better ask Jenny though.

RedHeads McLaren Vale 'Coco Rotie' Shiraz Viognier 2019 Simon Hughes

RedHeads Clare Valley Nobs and Snobs Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, $30

Great label with some truly interesting and informative stuff, which describes the wine too. Turns out I'm a nob, but I've been told that for years. 9.5/10.

RedHeads McLaren Vale 'Coco Rotie' Shiraz Viognier 2019, $30

Solid and satisfying shiraz that shows little hint of burnt coconut but the combination sounds alluring, and the story on the back label even more so. 9.3/10.

Tamburlaine Organic Wines (Orange) Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, $60

It's almost a disappointment these days that organic wines are so good. Gone are the days of expecting a bit of greenie body odour, replaced by resplendent real deal red. 9.3/10.

Tamburlaine Organic Wines (Orange) Reserve Syrah 2019, $60

A bit more pizzaz than its shyer cab sibling, this is more barbecue than fireside. Well, it is February. 9.4/10.

Atze's Corner Barossa Valley Rare Black Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, $60

This smells, feels and makes you act like it's bigger than 14.3 per cent, but on a Friday after a big week, everything is bigger. Nostalgically sexy. 9.5/10.

Atze's Corner Barossa Valley Boehm's Block Shiraz 2017, $60 Friday night or not, this really is big. So save it for a big Friday night game…sorry, that's ages away. But it's pretty warm too so fine for summer. 9.4/10.