MAX CRUS: Got to make the best of…next week.

This was to be a best of 2020 column, but then it dawned what a sad day is ahead of us this week. Yes, by this time next week, Donald Trump will no longer be President.

Yes, unless the world blows first - not such a far-fetched concept - and unless the likes of locals, super Nat George Christensen and Liberal layabout, Craig Kelly, can get him over the line with their inciteful, sorry, insightful, and extremely well researched and tested theories on how the US election was stolen and how Betadine cures not only cuts on kids knees but covid (all true you know, the evidence is staring us in the face…book) - then next week, Trump will be but a figment of our imaginations much as most of his utterances for the past four years were of his.

Coincidentally, isn't Betadine a wonderful description of Trump's unusual complexion, and it's a wonder the cosmetic companies haven't cashed in on it.

So it's back to dull, old establishment politicians like Biden. Nothing to write about, laugh about, cry about. Pity all the cartoonists who will be out of work, or ideas. Sure, Boris is still kicking when he's not shooting himself in the foot, but he's not in Trump's league.

Equally true, as above, Kelly and Christensen do their best, but again, they're lightweights by comparison despite the apparent contradiction, and it is easy to mistake McCormack and Morrison as either believers or supporters or too gutless to ditch them when the reality is the PM and Deputy are just giving them enough rope to drown themselves in Betadine, while using language so convoluted their followers, specially Queenslanders, have no idea where the Coalition stands on just about any matter.

"All lives matter", said Mick…reprising Pauline and forgetting he voted against that, well after voting for it.

See?

The facts of the matter are…contentious, supposedly. Yep, that's Mick again. Actually, perhaps it won't be so dull after all when Trump goes, and things could get really interesting if the coalition loses the next election.

So, stay tuned next week for the best of 2020. In the meantime, here's the best of this week, apart from the above.

Elderton Barossa Valley 'Ode to Lorraine', Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Merlot 2017 Simon Hughes

Elderton Barossa Valley 'Western Ridge' Shiraz 2018, $80

Nearly 15 per cent (14.9) sounds big in wine terms, but it comes across as much lighter, much like George and Craig. With fewer than 1200 bottles it's rarer than the truth too. 9.6/10.

Elderton Barossa Valley 'Ode to Lorraine', Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Merlot 2017, $50

As good a reminder as ever that decanting is worthy. It was just hitting its straps as the last glass was poured. Lovely stuff even lovelier the next day if you can wait. 9.4/10.

Chain of Fire Western Australia Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2017, $13

Probably not the best wine for bushfire ravaged regions but surely Aussies would enjoy the irony. 8.8/10.

Chain of Fire (Mudgee) Pinot Grigio 2019 Simon Hughes

Chain of Fire (Mudgee) Pinot Grigio 2019 The label suggests this is all about Blacksmiths rather than bushfires and we should all drink to the luck of not being in one or being one. 8.9/10.

Pfeiffer King Valley The Carson Gewurztraminer 2017, $16.50

Sounds posh and very American and should be on Bonanza. Meanwhile Pfeiffer's gewurz' is about as 'ungewurzy' as it gets. Very riesling-like and a lovely wine, but that's not why you buy gewurz. Dang. 9/10.

Pfeiffer Rutherglen Shiraz 2017, $26.50

It's been a long time between drinks from Rutherglen, so it's nice to be back, almost a homecoming. 9.3/10.