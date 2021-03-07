MAX CRUS: Lifting the skirt, sorry veil, on toxicity

"I have called this Prime Ministerial press conference to reassure private school principals…er, sorry, I mean the people of Australia, that the toxic culture causing this monumental PR disaster…er, sorry, I mean this terrible situation where women are abused, defiled and kept in their rightful place…er, sorry, I mean silenced for fear of retribution and irreparable damage to their careers, is completely unrelated to the fact that every male member of parliament (excuse the terminology) was educated at private schools.

"That's simply not true. There are members in both houses who were expelled from private schools.

"Trying to link private school education to the misogynistic, arrogant, entitled and toxic behaviour that was so much fun at school…er, I mean now pervading Parliament House is a narrow and frankly hurtful ploy of the left, even though they too went to private schools, and will be independently investigated by the Prime Minister's Office, now referred to as the PMO.

Thanks Spearsy.

"Obscenely expensive all-boys schools receiving bucketloads of taxpayer funding to keep the rowing club afloat and the snow-skiing skills up to an admirable standard for those holidays at Aspen, are all-boys schools for a reason, education.

"You can't have girls in sexy, short, school uniforms distracting impressionable young man except at their buck's nights, at porn and prawn nights in the privacy of their own dorms and Parliament House functions.

"Education is paramount, and education about women can wait until, well, they are married and have daughters and be told by their wives about how it really works.

"Okay, I myself went to Saint Scots School for the Rich and Entitled, and sure there were some bizarre rituals enacted upon the younger lads by the old boys, usually involving something to do with their old fellas and denigrating women, but that was character building and exactly why you see these characters before the courts…er, sorry, sorry, I mean you see before you today.

"So we are going to take the initiative and start yet another inquiry by my department - is that three now Josh? - to see if we can make this disappear…er, sorry, sorry, I mean change the culture in Parliament House."

"Thank you".

How was that Jenny? Pour us a glass of red will you luv'.

Reviews:

Taylors St Andrews Clare Valley shiraz 2017, $70. From the newly crowned Best Winery in the World this has more medals than ScoMo has mates, apart from his private school chums. Goes well with class reunions. 9.5/10.

Taylors Clare Valley Limestone Coast cabernet sauvignon 2019, $22. A true Aussie icon and cheaper than ever, relatively, while lifted to a new heights by grapes from the aspirational Limestone Coast. Good stuff in all regards. 9.4/10.

Zema Estate Coonawarra 'Estate' shiraz 2018, $22. A very sexy label for a good solid shiraz, you'd be proud to take this anywhere for either reason. 9.1/10.

Zema Estate Coonawarra 'Cluny' cabernet merlot 2017, $20. We call this George at home, despite being much younger, less grey, and frankly much better value than its namesake. 9.3/10.

Robert Stein Mudgee riesling 2020, $35. Man, and woman, cannot live on Water(vale) alone. Well you could, but Mudgee's a good alternative. Almost as dry as Penny Wong and the riesling scale allows, it is nevertheless fruitful and very food friendly. 9.4/10.

Brown Brothers Milawa prosecco Premium Brut Single Vineyard NV, $25. It's amazing how well prosecco has been accepted in Australia, the optics of which are we are an experimental mob if nothing else. 9.1/10.