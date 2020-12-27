MAX CRUS: Miracle on Elm St or Nightmare on 34th?

So how was your Christmas?

Well, thanks for asking, pretty good actually, until the sparkling red exploded, somewhat changing the complexion of the day, among other things.

More correctly, it didn’t explode. Sparkling bottles and corks can withstand seven atmospheres, until that moment when you separate the two and those seven atmospheres return to the atmosphere.

Mercifully, being sommelier and considerately directing the bottle away from the dozen guests, most stayed dry.

Alas not I, nor the freshly painted white walls of the dining room. Impressively, the adjacent room copped a spray too, so powerful is seven atmospheres, up to the height of the picture rail (now aka the Plimsoll line, or the ‘crimson line’ by smarter Alecs) despite being a stately three metres above deck (boards btw, thanks for asking).

However, the wall was not the major concern and neither, to be fair, were the white curtains, which dutiful daughter had in the washing machine before the drips from my forehead had ceased and a suitable apology to Ms L. had formed.

That was a waste of time anyway as no collection of words (in English at least) would atone for my stupidity in opening a sparkling red so close to two favourite artworks both of which appeared to have received fatal blows.

Had the police arrived at this moment I would have been arrested without question, and quickly began to realise that would have been a far better outcome.

Of course there was a flurry of action as the cleaning gurus around the table raced to the aid of wall and sundry amid a flurry of suggestions about with which we should clean what.

A hose sprang to mind, surely it couldn’t do any worse.

Then someone whispered “have you got any Aeroguard? Trust me”. Such wisdom and I thanked the lord, our saviour, my Brother-in-Law. Ahh, that’s what Christmas is all about after all.

“So apart from that, did you enjoy the play Mrs Lincoln?”

Again, thanks for asking. Despite the wrong colour presents, the terrible ham and not removing the poo-tracts from the prawns (um, all my doing), unexpectedly there was still enough sparkling red left for three glasses, surely a Christmas miracle?

REVIEWS:

Oakdene Bellarine Peninsula Methode Traditionelle Sparkling Shiraz, 2018, $35. The offending article, and a word of advice, as with all sparkling red, chill first or open with caution in another room. Lovely stuff despite the pain. 9.4/10.

Margan Broke Fordwich Saxonvale Single Vineyard Mourvedre 2019, $50. You don‘t see many mourvedres that aren’t topping up a shiraz, grenache combo so it’s a treat to see its contribution. Body and soul. 9.4/10.

Margan Broke Fordwich Ceres Hill Single Vineyard Barbera 2019, $40. Way more body than 13.5 per cent suggests, but then so do I. This could be a darker cousin to shiraz, with similar appeal. 9.3/10.

Ox Hardy McLaren Vale Grenache 2020, $38. Among the snappiest labels in the business, someone with an extremely advanced sense of colour and restraint has excelled. So too the winemaker. Sophisticated and cleverly hiding 14.5 per cent behind a light, bright facade. 9.4/10.

Ox Hardy (Upper Tintara Vineyard) Slate Shiraz 2019, $80. The 2018 sold out and this may not be available yet, giving us all something to look forward to in 2021. Great big gear for a great big year. 9.6/10.

Paxton McLaren Vale Jones Block Shiraz 2017, $45. The slightly exxy price tag, generously provides expectantly good red plonk. Keeping up with the Joneses is tough in McLaren Vale. 9.5/10.