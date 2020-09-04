MAX CRUS: Schoolies out... forever!!
Grape Expectations by Max Crus
Column No.1394
Schoolies out... forever!!
There's plenty of chatter lately about how COVID-19 affects our children.
Allegedly they are doing it tough. Can't catch up with mates at the skate park, can't go to choir practice or orchestra practice. Can't go to dance lessons or boxing class, can't go to clown school. Junior sport is cancelled, can't go to the pictures, can't go to Maccas or the mall to hang out.
And the big mutha, no schoolies!
Well, get over it kids, and in typical childlike fashion, most have. It's the spoiling, helicopter parents that we need to worry about. Let's call them Karens (even the dads). their own emotional and social fears and problems onto their children much as they have foisted their own failed ambitions onto their kids with all those activities above.
They're freaking out and foisting
So poor mini-Karen can't play the flute in the school band.
Surely that's a good thing? Spared the cacophony, you're also spared other deadly things by stopping them blowing their infectious breath over everything from birthday cakes to crowded school halls.
Kids don't care if they get to sleep in instead of stand lonely up the wrong end of the football field on a cold wet day. They've got their devices to fall back on.
Ohh, poor little Skye and poor little Thomas can't go to Dreamworld? Karen, just tell them to go outside and play and make up their own games like we all did before Apple and Samsung ruled the virtual playground.
Who knows, they might enjoy it, actually think for themselves, get creative and fall out of a tree. Grab the masks and off to casualty like the good old days, that'll fill up a Saturday.
And really, what parent isn't glad there won't be a schoolies? And what kid doesn't care?
It's not as if there won't be other occasions to act like idiots, drink too much, fight, fall down and get arrested.
Why not have a small gathering at home with your people limit, perhaps a wine tasting with cheese and biscuits? They'll love it and thank you for it in years to come and wonder why you were so worried.