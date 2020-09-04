MAX CRUS: Schoolies out... forever!!

Schoolies on the Gold Coast has been cancelled for 2020.

Grape Expectations by Max Crus

Column No.1394

Schoolies out... forever!!

There's plenty of chatter lately about how COVID-19 affects our children.

Allegedly they are doing it tough. Can't catch up with mates at the skate park, can't go to choir practice or orchestra practice. Can't go to dance lessons or boxing class, can't go to clown school. Junior sport is cancelled, can't go to the pictures, can't go to Maccas or the mall to hang out.

And the big mutha, no schoolies!

Well, get over it kids, and in typical childlike fashion, most have. It's the spoiling, helicopter parents that we need to worry about. Let's call them Karens (even the dads). their own emotional and social fears and problems onto their children much as they have foisted their own failed ambitions onto their kids with all those activities above.

They're freaking out and foisting

So poor mini-Karen can't play the flute in the school band.

Surely that's a good thing? Spared the cacophony, you're also spared other deadly things by stopping them blowing their infectious breath over everything from birthday cakes to crowded school halls.

Kids don't care if they get to sleep in instead of stand lonely up the wrong end of the football field on a cold wet day. They've got their devices to fall back on.

Ohh, poor little Skye and poor little Thomas can't go to Dreamworld? Karen, just tell them to go outside and play and make up their own games like we all did before Apple and Samsung ruled the virtual playground.

Who knows, they might enjoy it, actually think for themselves, get creative and fall out of a tree. Grab the masks and off to casualty like the good old days, that'll fill up a Saturday.

And really, what parent isn't glad there won't be a schoolies? And what kid doesn't care?

It's not as if there won't be other occasions to act like idiots, drink too much, fight, fall down and get arrested.

Why not have a small gathering at home with your people limit, perhaps a wine tasting with cheese and biscuits? They'll love it and thank you for it in years to come and wonder why you were so worried.

Rosnay Organic Wines (Canowindra) Garage Wine No.9 Vermentino 2020, $30: There's only 1000 bottles so hurry before the Schoolies catch on. No additives or preservatives, it's soft, supple and really characterful stuff, probably the most interesting vermin' available. 9.4/10.

Rosnay Organic Wines (Canowindra) Triple Blend (Shiraz, Mourvedre, Grenache) 2019, $19.50: This too is soft and easy to drink, so keep out of reach of children...and people you don't like. Great value. 9.1/10.

Witches Falls Queensland Provenance Merlot 2019, $30: If it's been a long time between merlots, this is one with which to reacquaint oneself. A genuinely good mainstream red wine yet suitably different from your average shiraz. 9.4/10.

Witches Falls Granite Belt Wild Ferment Sangiovese 2018, $40: This isn't just wild ferment; it is wild full stop. Unlike any other sanga' on the shelf, it's a wake-up call for how wild sangiovese can be. 9/10.

Vickery Watervale WVR 262 CK Riesling 2019, $32: There is nothing like a simple soothing riesling after a weekend of indulgence...hang on, Watervale riesling is an indulgence. Oh well. 9.3/10.