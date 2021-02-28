MAX CRUS: Tip of the ice ‘Bergs

Momentarily, it was almost exciting.

Zuckerberg called Frydenberg’s bluff and pulled all news content from that paragon of news integrity and social responsibility, Facebook.

For five minutes it was on for young and old. Well, more the ‘old’. Youngsters gave up posting their nude selves on Facebook (we all know how Facebook, international arbiter of ‘good taste’, feels about nudity) and now get their conspiracy theories and anti-vax ‘facts’ elsewhere.

Anyway, politicians and media commentators freaked out that if you took news away from Facebook, all you’d be left with would be conspiracy theories and anti-vax dribble.

Clearly, they do not understand how Facebook works. As it turns out neither does Facebook, and lots of other things got the chop at the same time. Seems the pin they pulled had a few more wires attached than even they knew.

But that’s irrelevant, and merely Facebook’s incompetence.

The important point is how Facebook really does work and that’s simple.

If you have a view, Facebook will reinforce it and feed you stuff that makes you feel better even though it makes you look like a complete tool in the eyes of everyone who doesn’t believe Bill Gates owns COVID, Hillary Clinton is a paedophile, Donald Trump won the election and vaccines are tools of aliens to control the world.

Clearly the tools who spread such things on Facebook couldn’t give two hoots about news no matter its source, they aren’t reading it or more likely not understanding it.

So what happened when Facebook removed news?

Exactly the same thing that happens when QAnon makes a prediction: absolutely nothing.

Furthermore, isn’t news on Facebook just headlines?

Sure they may be important headlines such as “You disgust me’, Kyrgios and girlfriend split”, or “Star’s shocking explicit photo discovery”, “Prolific Aussie sperm donor’s online boast”, or threats to world peace like “Popular item to vanish from Coles” … ooh, hang on. Sorry, sorry, they’re headlines from proper newspapers … who want to be paid for them to protect quality journalism.

So we can’t get the tech giants to pay tax, but we can get them to pay media giants who also don’t.

Perhaps the real problem is weak politicians unwilling to change laws because of the backlash from tech giants and media?

Now there’s a conspiracy theory.

But I prefer “Wine found to cause conspiracy theories, says wine writer”.

Provenance Geelong Sparkling Rosé NV $25. Finding sparkling wine with interesting character added another dimension to an already splendid degustation, and it matched everything too. 9.5/10.

Provenance Western Districts Rosé, 2020, $25. How nostalgic having Provenance wine looking every bit like it came from Provence, well, if you‘ve ever been to Provence. Otherwise it’s an invidious travelogue reminding you that you can’t. 9.3/10.

Taltarni Pyrenees Shiraz 2018 $40. Good solid stuff from le place of my birth, at which, clearly, I didn‘t remain long enough to learn French. However I was there long enough to gain the ability to detect good wine. 9.5/10.

Taltarni Brut Methode Traditionelle Vintage 2015

Taltarni Brut Methode Traditionelle Vintage 2015, $26. That is so cheap for a six-year-old wine, but almost disappointingly, it doesn’t taste old. Young and bright, like we all were once. 9.4/10.

St John‘s Road Barossa Valley ’The Resilient’ Grenache 2019, $22. Everyone’s had to be resilient this past year haven’t they, so hopefully St John (patron saint of grenache) has done well from adversity. 9.3/10.

St John's Road Barossa Valley Motley Bunch Grenache Mataro Shiraz 2017.

St John‘s Road Barossa Valley Motley Bunch Grenache Mataro Shiraz 2017, $22. Sometimes when discussing executive behaviour, a bottle can disappear faster than workers’ penalty rates. Like this one did. How apt a name. 9.1/10.