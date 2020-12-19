MAX CRUS: Twas the night before Christmas...

'Twas the night before Christmas…

And I still hadn't bought any presents.

Happens every year, yet every year next year arrives, and nothing changes.

Well, this year I spent so much time wondering what family and friends would like as gifts that I have resorted to the significantly cheaper fallback position of giving excuses instead. Too easy.

Or so I thought.

There's the new-world mantra "didn't get you anything because I am saving the planet and buying garbage on Christmas eve is clearly unsustainable in modern times".

This year we can double the excuse with, "Sorry, couldn't find anything NOT made in China".

Then there's all those charity things that help real people in real trouble throughout the world that we are happy to ignore for the rest of the year, but who wants guilt on Christmas Day, let alone be accused of tokenism? You're excused.

Experiences as gifts are always popular. Skydiving, ballooning, aerobatic flight in Captain Biggles' Sopwith Camel. But surely there are much more dignified (and cheaper) ways to kill your relatives. Good excuse.

How about something closer to home like "Hey, why not come around to my house with a broom, a mop and a bucket and experience what it feels like to be a cleaner in a roadhouse?"

However even excuses are fraught, so perhaps we could buy something that actually saves the planet. No shortage of options there.

Lessons for your family members from Queensland who don't know how to use roundabouts or stick to the left on motorways? They'll be so well received.

What about mufflers for the 99.7 per cent of Harley Davidson buyers who left them at the showroom door? Mate, you're 55 years old with a helmet-sized beer gut, having a loud motorcycle will not convince younger women that's a fair trade off. The world will be a better place.

Nah, it's all too hard, and with only hours remaining, there's only one universally acceptable Christmas present, wine. Even for those who don't drink, it's the regiftable gift from heaven.

Mind you the bottlo can be a minefield, so allow at least two minutes per recipient. Here's some suggestions and remember, with wine, expensive is always better in the eyes of the recipient :

De Bortoli Noble One (Botrytis) Semillon 2016 Simon Hughes

Salena Estate Riverland BFR Touriga Lagrein Cabernet, 2016, $99

Not sure what BFR is, maybe best from Riverland, but a quirky, colourful, deserving mix of interesting and fragrant grapes and cultures. Good gift gear. 9.5/10.

De Bortoli Noble One (Botrytis) Semillon 2016

Comes as a ready-made gift pack complete with glasses and little stainless steel 'ice balls' that don't really work, but gee they look cool, and anyway it's the thought, and the wine, that counts. 9.6/10.

Hanging Rock Macedon Cuvee Ten Late Disgorged (Extended Yeast Lees Ageing Pinot Noir Chardonnay), Sparkling Wine, NV $115

Some things clearly improve with age. 50% from the 1998 vintage with bits from even earlier years, amazingly complex and characterful stuff that won't be everyone's cup of tea. Fine, more for the rest of us. 9.5/10.

d'Arenberg McLaren Vale 'The Dead Arm' Shiraz 2017 Simon Hughes

Terre á Terre Wrattonbully Crayéres Vineyard Reserve (Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz Cabernet Franc), 2016, $90

Darned French punctuation marks when you find one on your keyboard it's invariably the wrong one. Luckily, that's the last thing you will consider once you open this. Absolutely lovely stuff. 9.6/10.

Chandon (Methode Traditionnelle) Late Disgorged 2008, $115

If you think 12 years is too old for your bubbles this may change your mind. Still as fresh and bright as the day it was disgorged, so we gorged ourselves. (There's a rosé too). 9.7/10.

d'Arenberg McLaren Vale 'The Dead Arm' Shiraz 2017, $75

This used to be the flag flyer for the big little 'd', and many will say still is. Happy to try new contenders and debate the issue if I must. 9.5/10.