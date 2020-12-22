Max Gawn’s record-busting 2021 KFC SuperCoach price

Have we Maxxed out the KFC SuperCoach credit card?

The prices are in for the 2021 season and Demons behemoth Max Gawn tops the rich list at an eye-watering $751,400 - the highest starting price for any player in at least a decade.

We've gone back through the SuperCoach archives and the closest we can find to that figure is Patrick Dangerfield's 2018 starting price of $749,800, while Gary Ablett started with a $744,200 price tag back in 2010.

Gawn's starting price is almost $30,000 more than the next most expensive player, Brisbane Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale - and there is a big gap back to No.3, bolter Jack Steele.

It's worth noting that in 2018 Dangerfield's price dropped quickly and you could get him for less than $600,000 halfway through the season, despite his scoring never dropping below 94. Are you prepared to take the same risk with Gawn?

He started last year priced at just under $700,000 but was almost $800,000 by Round 7 after charging out of the blocks with a 154 average over his first seven games. By the end of the season that had dipped to an almost mortal 139.9, the second-best ever behind the Little Master.

Last year's most expensive player, Magpie Brodie Grundy, comes in at No.7 on this year's rich list after averaging a modest (by his standards) 120.6 in 2020. Picking him and Gawn as your starting ruck combination would blow a $1.4 million hole in your salary cap.

The ruck position will be a point of hot debate heading into 2021 with several potential bargains available including Braydon Preuss ($303,000), Sam Draper ($378,100) and Tom Hickey ($261,100).

Gawn is one of three Demons in the top 10 most expensive players, joined by Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca, whose starting price is up almost $200,000 from last season.

There are two Bulldogs midfielders on the list - Jack Macrae and Marcus Bontempelli - with Lachie Hunter ($618,500) at No.11 and recruit Adam Treloar ($587,600) not far behind. How many of these players will be in your starting squad?

KFC SUPERCOACH 2021: MOST EXPENSIVE PLAYERS

1. Max Gawn (Melb) $751,400 RUCK

2. Lachie Neale (Bris) $721,800 MID

3. Jack Steele (StK) $658,000 MID

4. Clayton Oliver (Melb) $656,700 MID

5. Jake Lloyd (Syd) $656,400 DEF

6. Jack Macrae (WB) $650,100 MID

7. Brodie Grundy (Coll) $648,200 RUCK

8. Christian Petracca (Melb) $631,400 MID

9. Marcus Bontempelli (WB) $623,900 MID

10. Zach Merrett (Ess) $620,900 MID

HIGH-PRICED DRAFTEES

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB) $207,300 FWD

Riley Thilthorpe (Adel) $202,800 RUCK/FWD

Will Phillips (NM) $198,300 MID

Logan McDonald (Syd) $193,800 FWD

Braeden Campbell (Syd) $189,300 MID/FWD

Denver Grainger-Barrass (Haw) $184,400 DEF

Nik Cox (Ess) $175,800 DEF/FWD

Archie Perkins (Ess) $171,300 MID/FWD

Zach Reid (Ess) $166,800 DEF

Tom Powell (NM) $153,300 MID

PAST HEROES

Joel Selwood (Geel) $445,000 MID

Marc Murphy (Carl) $444,700 MID

Taylor Walker (Adel) $298,200 FWD

Jake Stringer (Ess) $282,600 FWD

Dom Tyson (NM) $243,900 MID

Trent Cotchin (Rich) $443,500 MID

NOT THIS YEAR

Max King (StK) $327,400 FWD

Tyler Brown (Coll) $311,000 MID

Brandon Starcevich (Bris) $307,300 DEF

Darcy Cameron (Coll) $302,900 FWD

John Noble (Coll) $393,300 DEF

Devon Smith (Ess) $458,000 MID

Stephen Hill (Frem) $338,000 DEF

Tobe Watson (Frem) $303,700 DEF

Sam Simpson (Geel) $350,600 FWD

Will Day (Haw) $384,400 DEF

Jake Aarts (Rich) $329,400 FWD

Originally published as Max Gawn's record-busting 2021 KFC SuperCoach price