MAX GODBEE: Former Aussie boxing champ's praise

John Cooper on his Nymboida property with his dingo clan. Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

FORMER Australian boxing champion John Cooper said former Daily Examiner sports editor Max Godbee was a key figure in keeping interest alive in the sport in the Clarence Valley.

Mr Cooper attended Mr Godbee's funeral in Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton, on Monday to pay his respects.

"Max was terrific when me and Jeff Harding got going,” Mr Cooper said.

"Every fight we had Max would do stories on us before we went away and when we came back, no matter what.”

He said Max was also an avid supporter of the sport locally.

"When Steve Cansdell got that boxing club started in South Grafton, Max would do stories on the fighters and what the club was doing,” Mr Cooper said.

He said Max had a fearsome reputation as a fighter, which had been passed down through the years.

"He was a real hard man, a really good walk-up fighter,” Mr Cooper said.

For all his achievements in the ring, Mr Cooper said the one award he coveted above all was the Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year.

"I got into the top 10 one year, but it wasn't to be my turn,” he said.

Mr Cooper has gained further fame since he has been featured on the ABC call sign with a dingo howling the station theme.