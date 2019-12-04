Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenn Maxwell's all-round skills are in demand in the shorter forms of the game.
Glenn Maxwell's all-round skills are in demand in the shorter forms of the game.
Cricket

Maxwell, five Aussies score $408k IPL value

3rd Dec 2019 10:42 AM

FIVE Australian players have been handed the highest base price ahead of the Indian Premier League auction.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, and Glenn Maxwell will all start the auction from a base of 20 million Indian rupees, which equates to more than $408,398 in Australian currency.

Only seven players were given the maximum base price, with South African pace legend Dale Steyn and Sri Lankan star Angelo Mathews the other two.

Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson are among nine players who received the second highest base price of 15 million rupees.

All up there's 53 Australians among the 971 cricketers who have nominated for the IPL auction, which will be held in Kolkata on December 19.

Franchises now have until December 9 to nominate a shortlist of players they wish to bid on at the auction.

Australia vs New Zealand, first Test every ball live and ad free on Fox Cricket 501 from 1PM local time December 12-16.

More Stories

angelo mathews chris lynn dale steyn glenn maxwell indian premier league auction ipl josh hazlewood mitchell marsh pat cummins
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue helicopter responds to alleged stabbing

        premium_icon Rescue helicopter responds to alleged stabbing

        News The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an alleged stabbing overnight

        Troy Cassar-Daley joins Bluesfest 2020 line-up

        premium_icon Troy Cassar-Daley joins Bluesfest 2020 line-up

        News Joining big names such as Crowded House, Dave Matthews Band and Lenny Kravitz this...

        • 4th Dec 2019 9:46 AM
        DRY SPELL: Driest spring in 100 years for parts of Clarence

        premium_icon DRY SPELL: Driest spring in 100 years for parts of Clarence

        Weather HEATWAVE conditions were felt throughout much of NSW in one of the driest springs...

        OPENING SOON: How you’ll get on and off new Harwood bridge

        premium_icon OPENING SOON: How you’ll get on and off new Harwood bridge

        News How the roads will connect to new Harwood Bridge which opens soon