Maclean Hospital helipad.
Council News

Mayor adds council's voice to helipad campaign.

Adam Hourigan
by
14th May 2018 2:38 PM

MAYOR Jim Simmons is adding his voice of support to a campaign to have the Maclean Hospital helipad rebuilt as part of the upcoming state budget.

In a mayoral minute to be tabled at tomorrow's full Clarence Valley Council meeting, Cr Simmons said in light of recent media coverage and further to statements from Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, he would like to be able to add council's support to the worthy cause.

>>> RELATED: Chris Gulaptis demands money for helipad be part of state budget.

"There can be no cost put on a life and as such I put it to my fellow Councillors to show their support through this motion,” he said.

>>> Rescue Helicopter needed twice at Maclean Hospital last month

The proposed motion to go before council reads: "That Clarence Valley Council support Anne Farrell, President of Maclean Rotary in her campaign to have a new helipad constructed at the Maclean Hospital by writing to the NSW Premier the Hon Gladys Berijiklian MP and the Deputy Premier the Hon John Barilaro MP seeking their support for funding for the new helipad to be included in the NSW Government's 2018/19 Budget.”

Read Anne Farrell's personal campaign to rebuild the helipad here.

