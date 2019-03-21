Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

REACHING OUT: Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons gave an address at the community prayer vigil held at Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral on Monday evening.

CLARENCE Valley Mayor Jim Simmons says he will use his own money when he travels to Christchurch, New Zealand, to deliver a book of condolences from the Clarence Valley to victims of last Friday's terrorist attack.

On Tuesday the mayor called an extraordinary meeting of Clarence Valley Council to deal with his Mayoral Minute that offered condolences to the people of Christchurch touched by the tragedy, and to deliver a book of condolences from Clarence Valley residents to the mayor, Lianne Dalziel and people of the city.

His minute also called on people to recognise the difficult time the family of the shooter would experience and to offer them support.

Cr Simmons said he was out of the area on Friday when the news broke that a former Clarence Valley man was the suspect in the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch that killed 50 people and injured many more.

"It was shocking to learn the news that someone from the Clarence Valley was responsible for the attacks,” he said.

"I thought 'how could someone just go and shoot and kill 50 people?'

"It was a terrorist act of absolute evil.”

Cr Simmons said it was important to reach out to the people of Christchurch.

"It had to be done,” he said.

"The council had to carry a resolution to convey the Valley's sympathy to the people of Christchurch.”

The council voted unanimously to personally send the mayor to Christchurch with a book of Valley people's condolences.

The motion was also amended to include council staff investigating some type of permanent memorial to be set up in the Clarence.

The mayor has also headed off social media complaints the trip was a "junket” for the mayor and general manager at the ratepayers' expense.

"Nowhere in the motion does it say the council is paying,” Cr Simmons said.

"In fact I'll be paying for my own ticket.”

General manager Ashley Lindsay said he would also pay his own way to Christchurch, if he made the trip.

"It's not something you can post or email,” Mr Lindsay said.

"You have to deliver something like this in person for the gesture to be meaningful and genuine.”

Cr Simmons said the attention of the world had focused on Grafton because of the action of one man, but the evidence seemed to show he had not held these views while he was here.

"It just happened to be Grafton was where he came from,” he said.

"I'm told he left here about eight years ago to go travelling.

"Obviously his mind got jumbled and ran into the wrong type of people - terrorists - and got into those groups that are just evil.”

The mayor said he was confident the Clarence Valley could move on from this experience in time and look after the people who needed help.

"Grafton and the Clarence Valley are tight-knit communities,” he said.

"They will move on offering the family all the love and support they need, just as they will the people of Christchurch.”