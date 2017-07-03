Mayor calls on former tourism boss for advice

MCV economic development team member Henry Fenner surveying for Jacaranda season near See Park.

THE management of tourism services in the Clarence Valley could be going back to the future.

In May, Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons sought advice from a former manager of the Clarence River Tourism Association, Bill Day, ahead of the council's vote to make another attempt at running a Tourism Advisory Committee.

In 2014 Clarence Valley Council controversially disbanded the CRTA and brought tourism services in house by creating a Tourism Advisory Committee.

The committee struck problems immediately in attracting industry members and at least twice failed to find a quorum for its meetings.

Earlier this year the TAC was included in a council cull of its low-priority committees.

But Cr Simmons used his casting vote to approve an amendment to create a new TAC in the council's service delivery plan 2017-21 on a motion from Cr Karen Toms at the June 27 meeting.

The previous month the mayor emailed Mr Day asking him to outline his plan for delivering tourism services to the region.

Mr Day responded with a 10-point plan which included retaining the visitor information centre at South Grafton, removing touch-screen information booths, appointing a manager of tourism services and creating printed brochures about the region, funded by industry advertising.

Mr Day said the tourism promotion needed to be rescued from the council's Economic Development Unit.

"I've always said the problem of tourism services delivery was fixable," Mr Day said.

"What's missing is leadership. It's all about the manner of managing the service.

"We need to staff facilities and provide visitors with the services they want."

Mr Day said the council's EDU was not providing these services.

"They're trying to run it out of a council office, without anyone having expertise in the industry," he said.

Cr Simmons said while he was happy to have Mr Day's experience and input, there were other factors involved.

"The cost of council's service delivery is an issue," he said. "We would have to look at the cost of what Bill's proposed. I'd imagine the cost of staffing the visitor information centre could be a bit more than what Bill's suggesting."

Cr Simmons said the tourism industry's response in this area had been lukewarm.

"Whenever we offer these sort of things, we don't get much response out of them," he said.

"We'll have another go and see what happens."