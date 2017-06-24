Mayor clarifies council not listening on SRV comment

CLARENCE Valley Mayor Jim Simmons has clarified statements he made earlier this week about the role of community consultation in decision making on a special rates variation.

A questioner at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting on Wednesday asked Cr Simmons if the council would make a decision at its meeting on Tuesday based on feedback it received on the SRV.

The mayor shocked people at the meeting by saying "no it wouldn't”, but then went onto explain making an application for a SRV would be a separate matter, which would require further community consultation.

Yesterday Cr Simmons apologised if he misled anyone at the meeting.

"When the question came I took it to mean making a decision on the council's delivery plan for the next 10 years, which has a provision for an SRV,” he said.

"I thought it meant that part of the public consultation about the delivery plan, of which the SRV is a part.

"If the council decides to apply for an SRV, that is going to take place after June 30.”

Cr Simmons said the council would conduct a further round of community consultation before notifying the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal of its intention to apply for an SRV in December. The application would then be lodged in February.

But Cr Simmons confirmed a major part of an SRV application would be convincing IPART the council had fully consulted with the community.

"In effect that is the reality,” he said. "It's not my rule, but what IPART demands, that the council does proper community consultation.

"But that includes listening to what the community is telling the council and responding it.”

Cr Simmon said judging from the submissions on the SRV council received in the latest round of consultation, the community was divided on it.

"We had 67 submissions and they were divided about 50/50 for an against,” he said.

Cr Simmons said the arguments that the community could not afford a rate rise still existed.

"Ability to pay is always a concern,” he said. "But if you think about what IPART does by pegging rates at 1.8% last year and 1.5% this year, when there is a minimum wage increase granted of 3.5%, it makes it tough for us. You'd have to ask why they do it.”