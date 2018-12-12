Menu
GRAD CONGRATULATIONS: Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland has completed her law degree.
Council News

Mayor finishes law degree in her 'spare time'

by Susanna Freymark
12th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
AS IF being Kyogle mayor doesn't keep Danielle Mulholland busy enough, she has spent seven years studying to be a lawyer and is relieved she has finally finished her degree.

"I've wanted to do law since I was at school," Cr Mulholland said. "My parents raised my sister and I to pursue our dreams."

Her last exam was on November 13 and on November 28 she was notified of her results.

This is qualification number five for the studious mayor with her studies including creative arts and criminology.

"The community has been supportive and patient when I couldn't turn up for an event because of an exam," she said.

While one day, Cr Mulholland would like to work in law in the field of advocacy, she has no plans to drop her mayoral role and intends to run again in another year and a half when her term ends.

In the meantime, her law degree is useful in her role as a mayor, she said.

"It will be useful in interpreting current and emerging legislation and how it will impact on us as a rural community," Cr Mulholland said.

"I've been asking for the establishment of a rural portfolio for a couple of years now so that rural communities get a voice in government decision-making because, let's face it, one size doesn't fit all.

"I'd like to use my degree to better understand and lobby around funding criteria."

