Mayor Paul Antonio.
Council News

Mayor hails 'pioneers' FKG Group for hybrid power plant

Tom Gillespie
by
29th May 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:13 AM
THE new solar and gas power plant from FKG Group is a pioneering project for the Toowoomba region.

That's according to Mayor Paul Antonio, who praised the innovation shown by the Toowoomba company to invest in new technological infrastructure.

"What I will say is we are so fortunate to have families like the Gardeners and the Wagners, who are absolutely innovators," he said.

"Who could've thought of this? I certainly wouldn't have.

"The intent of creating cheap power to attract more industry to Toowoomba - you can't get better than that."

BIG PLANS: Concept art and mapping for FKG Group's massive new solar-gas hybrid power plant proposed for Charlton and Wellcamp, west of Toowoomba.
The council will now consider the project and its impacts on nearby residents regarding noise, water, glare and visibility, among other things.

While he didn't comment on the planning process with the project, Cr Antonio said there would be a strong focus on water security.

"There will be some consideration around water and I don't know what that could potentially mean for council," he said.

"It's prudent of us to think about our water future. The only limiting factor right across the Darling Downs is the availability of water."

