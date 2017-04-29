Mayor speaks out on Special Rate Variation

Mayor Jim Simmons has responded to the community backlash over the Clarence Valley Council's decision to consider a Special Rate Variation to ensure Clarence Valley Council meets the State Government's Fit for the Future guidelines.

Cr Simmons said the community needed to understand that without a SRV, more jobs and community services would need to be cut.

"There is another option rather than the SRV, that is more cuts to services which would result in the loss of a further 25 jobs (it may be a lot more), bringing the job losses to well over 50 in total," he said.

"I doubt that a majority of the community would want to go down that path but it is an option."

Cr Simmons wrote in his letter that the council must satisfy the Office of Local Government that a plan is in place to put their general fund in a profitable position.

The SRV debate has been raging within the community for a long time with a lot of people upset about the prospect of rates going up.

Most recently, councillors voted seven to two in favour of considering an SRV to deal with the financial state of the council's general fund and find about $15.5million from increased income and reduced expenditure.

Currently, the council is considering finding about $7.8million through the SRV and the rest by cutting 25 jobs, reducing funding and changing operating models.

Many community members are outraged by the idea of closing the Iluka library and selling or leasing the South Grafton Indoor Pool.

Resident Amy Morgan commented on the Daily Examiner Facebook page that it was ridiculous to get rid of a facility council had spent so much money on.

"The suggestion to lease or sell South Grafton pool is stupid, why would you get rid of an asset that has had so much done to it? Not to mention the funds raised/donated to build the hydrotherapy pool," she said.

"I'm sorry, cutting 25 jobs isn't really going to do much. Time council realises we ratepayers should not be footing the bill for your major screw ups."

Amanda Ensbey-Eggins said: "Why not get rid of the fleet of cars and never-ending fuel cards!"

