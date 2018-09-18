Mayor to sit for second term

JIM SIMMONS has been elected mayor for his second term in an extraordinary Clarence Valley Council meeting.

On Tuesday, just after 1pm, Cr Simmons ran unopposed for the position, and by a show of hands he was unanimously elected.

Before the council meeting, all councillors put their support behind the mayor who most said had led the council through a difficult time.

When Cr Simmons was voted mayor two years ago, the council had many difficult financial decisions to make in order for it to become 'Fit for the Future'.

Originally, Cr Simmons had indicated he would not run for a second term as mayor, but following the council's decision on the Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr intersection, he made it public that he intended to stand for the position again.

"We've had a few family things and worries that came up in my first two years. Lexie was pretty seriously ill and she's bounced back 100 per cent now, she's fine and now I'm probably the risk,” he said.

But Cr Simmons said he was in need of a challenge, and the role of Clarence Valley Council mayor was the challenge he was looking for.

"Clarence Valley Council has to complete its work in regard to satisfying Fit for the Future requirements, which I have no doubt we will satisfy those,” he said.

"We will put the measures in place over the next two years and satisfy all of those requirements. We need to promote economic development and growth in the council area, and I'm sure that will happen. We need to encourage our business community and do everything we can to ensure they prosper.”

Cr Simmons said he was humbled to be elected unopposed.

"I'm very happy with the team of councillors, there is good debate on issues and my deputy mayor Jason Kingsley gives me plenty of support.”

Cr Kingsley was elected deputy mayor for his second term alongside Cr Simmons.

He won the election for the position by only one vote against Cr Karen Toms.