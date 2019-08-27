Mayor weighs into debate on future of jail site

HERITAGE FACADE: Commissioned in September 1893, the almost 126-year-old Grafton Grafton jail's heritage will have a bearing on future usage.

HERITAGE FACADE: Commissioned in September 1893, the almost 126-year-old Grafton Grafton jail's heritage will have a bearing on future usage. Brendan Ray

THE closure of the old Grafton jail could provide the room for the expansion of a health precinct in North Grafton says Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons.

On the same day the mayor was to deliver a mayoral minute to Clarence Valley Council decrying the departure of government services from the city, news was breaking of the jail closure.

"I only got the phone call that morning," Cr Simmons said. "I was considering adding it into the mayoral minute.

"While it was disappointing news, it was half expected. It's closure is planned to coincide with the opening of the new centre at Lavadia, so you can see the logic behind it."

Like many in his community, the mayor's mind quickly turned to alternative uses for the prison site.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is the possibility for the expansion of health services," Cr Simmons said.

"That section of Grafton already has Grafton Base Hospital, aged care facilities and a DA has been approved for a private hospital.

"That whole area could become a hospital and health service precinct."

Cr Simmons said he was told the jail would transfer from Corrective Services to Property NSW when decommissioned.

He said it was unlikely the council would take control of the building, but expected to be in discussions with the local MP Chris Gulaptis and Property NSW to discuss future uses for the site.

"There already have been a number of ideas put forward for the use of the site," he said.

"Now that we have a concrete time for the jail to shut, I'm sure we will find there are even more ideas out there."

Cr Simmons said the facade of the old jail and its associated buildings would remain heritage listed, which would also have an effect on the possible uses for the site, including breaking it up for different uses.