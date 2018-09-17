Mayoral election countdown begins

Regional joint organisation

CLARENCE Valley Council are likely to turn down an invitation to join the Mid North Coast Joint Organisation of Council's, instead vote on forming a new joint organisation with Coffs Harbour and Nambucca councils.

The council will make further representations to the Deputy Premier, the Minister for Local Government and the local State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis in order to create the joint organisation.

About for drought donation

COUNCILLORS will vote on waiving the fee for a donation of $1470 for the hiring of council's large stage for the About for Drought community fun day on October 14.

This decision, if approved, will not be in accordance with the donations policy and community initiatives program guidelines.

Renovation and additional dwellings to 47 Turf St

AT THE Environment, Planning and Community meeting last week, councillors vote to adopt the development of five additional dwellings to be added to 47 Turf St, all of which will front Maud Lane.

Despite multiple deputations against the development, councillors voted to agree to varying the Development Control Plan previsions and to widen Maud Lane.

Councillors will make the final decision this week.

Mayoral Elections

AT AN extraordinary council meeting before the full council meeting on Tuesday, councillors will vote for a mayor.

Cr Jim Simmons has indicated he will run for mayor again, and Cr Karen Toms and Jason Kingsley will face off for deputy mayor.