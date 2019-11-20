Menu
Mayor Tom Tate has admitted to feeling “shock” at the suspension of his long-serving chief advisor, revealing what he did when the news became public.
Politics

Mayor’s ‘shock’ over advisor’s suspension

by Andrew Potts
20th Nov 2019 10:00 PM
GOLD Coast Mayor Tom Tate has admitted to feeling "shock" at the suspension of his long-serving chief advisor.

It was revealed this morning that Wayne Moran, who has served as Cr Tate's chief of staff since 2012, had been stood down from his powerful position.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Cr Tate said he was unable to comment on whether Mr Moran was under investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC).

"On the CCC matter I have absolutely no detail," he said.

"Mate, it's always a shock because I didn't know anything was going on, so from my point of view, assumed innocence is our rule so natural justice will prevail.

Wayne Moran has been stood down. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
"My personal view is, have I been personally under scrutiny by the CCC? Yeah, for about three years and there was nothing there so I don't know.

"I am always sad when someone departs without it being their own choosing but at the moment he has not departed. He is not dismissed. He is stood down."

Cr Tate admitted he had spoken to Mr Moran today after his suspension became public.

"It's hard mate but my thing is, you don't cut and run, it's not the Aussie way, even though I've been emailed saying to stop talking to him (while he is under investigation)," he said.

Cr Tate confirmed Mr Moran would not be involved in his 2020 mayoral campaign.

Council staffer Luke Wallace has been appointed acting chief of staff while Mr Moran is on leave.

