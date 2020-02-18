"Broke" Mayweather brags to 50 Cent

FLOYD Mayweather hit back at 50 Cent's stunning claim that the boxing legend is skint by posting a picture of his outrageously huge "shoe closet".

Rapper 50 Cent - real name Curtis Jackson - claimed former pal turned rival Mayweather needed a boxing return because his "money's gone".

The pair have traded barbs on social media and through interviews for more than six years since their friendship apparently ended.

Mayweather - who topped the Forbes Rich List of the decade with a $1.36 billion fortune - indirectly responded to the dig by posting the picture from inside his mansion, The Sun reports.

He captioned the image of himself in a large room: "This is just my shoe closet part 1."

Bizarrely though, there don't appear to be any actual shoes in the closet.

Mayweather, 42, officially walked away from the ring in 2017 after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in a lucrative crossover bout.

But the American great - nicknamed Money - returned just a year later in an exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and earned $13.5 million for the two-minute fight.

The undefeated ring legend then announced in November that he was "coming out of retirement in 2020" to work with UFC boss Dana White.

It left 50 Cent to claim the world's richest sportsman had somehow blown his cash and needed a comeback fight to recoup his wealth.

Jackson, 47, told Hot 97: "I think he got to right now because the money's gone.

"It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. With the lifestyle that money's gone. Trust me.

"Now it's like if you call him he'll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now."

Mayweather's spending habits are notorious.

His car collection is worth millions and includes four Rolls Royces and two Bugattis. The latter two are both worth in excess of $2 million.

Money also loves his bling and reportedly spent $2 million on a diamond encrusted Hublot watch during a shopping trip in Dubai.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission