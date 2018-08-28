M'bor death: seventh in seven days

A car and truck crash on the south side of the Henry Palmer Bridge in Maryborough on Monday, August 27 just after 6am.

A MARYBOROUGH man has become the seventh person to die on the Bruce Highway in as many days in a sad start to Queensland's Road Safety Week.

The tragic news emerged from the roadside of the Bruce Hwy at Maryborough West where the 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two-car head-on crash happened on the south side of the Henry Palmer Bridge about 6am Monday.

Investigators said it appeared a truck and a station wagon collided head-on along the highway.

The driver of the station wagon was killed. .

A 62-year-old male truck driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening shoulder soft tissues injuries and released yesterday afternoon.

Both north and southbound lanes on the Bruce Hwy remained closed until around 3.30pm with diversions in place through Maryborough.

At the time of publication the Forensic Crash Unit were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

A police spokesman said in the Wide Bay Burnett district 23 people have already died on our roads this year.

A number significantly higher than the same time last year.

"Part of the Road Safety Week campaign is about reminding all motorist to be extra vigilant on the roads," he said.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility, make sure you are aware of the fatal five; speeding, drink driving, wearing a seat belt, not being distracted by a mobile phone and not driving tired."

"The Bruce Hwy is a major road network through the region and used by hundreds of thousands of people per day.

"As it is a busy road we urge motorists to be extra careful particularly when overtaking vehicles and to follow the speed signs on the highway.

"People using the Bruce Hwy are not just locals but people travelling through like trucks and caravans, be patient and mindful of drivers who may be unfamiliar with the road.

"Be aware of the distance in between vehicles and always leave enough room to brake."

Road Safety Week is not only targeting motorists but also pedestrians who share the road but have no protection in an impact.

In 2017, 35 pedestrians died and 357 were hurt or seriously injured in crashes across Queensland.

"Pedestrians should stop, look and listen before crossing the road; be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions like headphones and mobile phones," the spokesperson said.

For more information, fact sheets and local events visit the Join The Drive website.