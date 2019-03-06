McAuley all-rounder turns the opposition in circles

2019 DEX Shield Super 8s: McAuley v South Grafton : ACTION from McKIttrick Park as McAuley Catholic College dominated South Grafton High in the DEX Shield Super 8s third round.

DEX SHIELD: McAuley Catholic College's Joel Imeson proved the destroyer as the side capped off an undefeated run through the DEX Shield season rounds with a dominant performance.

After he closed out the first innings with a quickfire 32 with the bat, Imeson would then bowl McAuley to an 80-run victory over South High after he picked up the second hat-trick of the tournament.

Bowling his crafty offspin from under an even craftier felt hat, Imeson trapped South High opener and top scorer Pat Phillips (14) with a delivery that straightened down the line before beating the defences of Liam O'Sullivan.

It would take a sharp piece of keeping work from Ben Shipman to complete the hat-trick after Hugh Terry was stumped by the shortest of margins.

It was the second stumping of the innings after South High captain Caleb Barker was sent packing for a duck as the side crumbled from 1-21 to all-out for 34.

South High had been set a tough target of 116 for the win by McAuley after fast starts for openers Noah Green (28) and Xavier Hodgson (16).

Some sharp bowling from Pat Phillips (1-14) and Matt Barker (2-19) would spark a minor collapse before Imeson's hitting at the end pushed the total into triple figures.

McAuley will now meet Grafton High in the Open Boys' grand final, with the side already holding the wood over their opponents after their second round win.

Earlier in the afternoon South Grafton High's Open Girls' side pulled out a thrilling last-wicket win over the McAuley Catholic College side to book a grand final date with the undefeated Grafton High.

South High's Pat Phillips shows good form with ball. Matthew Elkerton

While they had struggled to stay on target with the cherry in hand, bowling more than 30 runs in extras, the side still managed to keep McAuley to a chaseable total of 3-57.

Bella-Jayne Jennings was the top-scorer for McAuley hitting two boundaries on her way to 15 before she was snaffled in a sharp caught and bowled effort from South High's Hannah Blundell (2 for 8 off 2).

South High was cruising early in their run chase at 0-14 before a mix-up between the wickets brought about the run-out of opener Lara Pitken.

South High would go on to lose three wickets in three balls before Jesse Creighton (18) and Hollie Fuller (20) righted the ship with a 43-run stand.

The grand finals will be held later this month.

Corey Lewis launches a delivery over square leg during The Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s third round clash between South Grafton HS and McAuley CC. Matthew Elkerton

THE DAILY EXAMINER SHIELD

2018/19 SUPER 8S CRICKET

Round 3

At McKittrick Park

OPEN GIRLS

McAULEY CC v SOUTH GRAFTON HS

Toss: McAuley CC

McAuley CC Innings

E Hayes b E Blundell 2

K Newby not out 6

BJ Jennings c and b H Blundell 0

L Hall b H Blundell 0

Extras (w 24, nb 10) 34

THREE wickets for 57

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-8(E Hayes) 2-55(BJ Jennings) 3-57(L Hall)

Bowling: H Blundell 2-0-8-2, E Blundell 1-0-6-1, J Creighton 2-0-18-0, H Fuller 1-0-9-0, L Pitken 1-0-9-0, L Okklein 1-0-7-0.

South Grafton HS Innings

E Blundell c and b Currie 0

L Pitken run out 2

D Carthew run out 0

H Blundell b Currie 0

J Creighton c Jennings b Hayes 18

H Fuller run out 20

L Okklein c Burt b Hayes 0

Extras (w 20, nb 2) 22

SEVEN wickets for 62

Overs: 7

FoW: 1-14(L Pitken) 2-14(E Blundell) 3-14(H Blundell) 4-14(D Carthew) 5-57(J Creighton) 6-57(L Okklein) 7-62(H Fuller)

Bowling: E Hayes 2-0-8-2, L Hall 1-0-9-0, L Currie 1-0-2-2, H Sangster 1-0-12-0, K Newby 1-0-17-0, K Burt 1-0-14-0

South Grafton High won by one wicket.

GRAND FINAL: South Grafton High v Grafton High.

POINTS: 4 Grafton High, 2 South Grafton High, McAuley Catholic College.

OPEN BOYS

McAULEY CC v SOUTH GRAFTON HS

Toss: McAuley CC

McAuley CC Innings

N Green b M Barker 28

X Hodgson b Phillips 16

C Lewis b M Barker 4

B Chapman lbw b L O'Sullivan 1

E Speed c C Barker b K Jeffs 5

J Imeson not out 31

K Sangster not out 0

Extras (b 8, lb 3, w 14, nb 2) 27

FIVE wickets for 114

Overs: 8

FoW: 1-53(X Hodgson) 2-63(N Green) 3-70(C Lewis) 4-75(E Speed) 5-97(B Chapman)

Bowling: L O'Sullivan 2-0-29-1, M Barker 2-0-19-2, H Terry 1-0-10-0, C Barker 1-0-8-0, P Phillips 1-0-14-1, K Jeffs 1-0-20-1.

South Grafton HS Innings

K Jeffs c Green b Lewis 1

P Phillips lbw b Imeson 14

C Barker st Speed b Lewis 0

M Barker not out 6

L O'Sullivan b Imeson 0

H Terry st Shipman b Imeson 1

J Finlay b Speed 3

Extras (b 4, w 6, nb 2) 12

ALL-OUT for 34

Overs: 6.1

FoW: 1-21(K Jeffs) 2-21(C Barker) 3-29(P Phillips) 4-29(L O'Sullivan) 5-29(H Terry) 6-34(J Finlay)

Bowling: B Shipman 1-1-0-0, E Fahey 1-0-12-0, K Sangster 1-0-7-0, C Lewis 1-0-5-2, J Imeson 1-0-3-3, N Green 1-0-3-0, E Speed 0.1-0-0-1.

McAuley Catholic College won by 80 runs

GRAND FINAL: Grafton High v McAuley Catholic College.