McAuley back-to-back winners

BACK OF THE NET: McAuley's Murphy Thompson was among the goalscorers in their match against Bellingen Magpies. Debrah Novak

HOCKEY WOMEN: McAuley White have flexed their muscles over the weekend, coming away with two tough wins in 48 hours.

The challenging matches began on Friday night when McAuley White faced off against Grafton rivals City Bears for a first division catch-up game.

Coach Harrison Smith said the clash was highly anticipated by both teams.

"We probably only had one player out, so it was our strongest team we've had all year,” he said.

"It was a tough, high-intensity game. It was the best women's A grade game I've seen in Grafton, it was really good, and it's really good for the association to have two really strong women's teams who can push each other.”

McAuley White opened their account in their first 10 minutes of the match, before a second goal in the final six minutes sealed the win.

"It was pretty tight throughout the entire game, a very tough contest,” Smith said.

"We had one girl, Josie Green lose a fingernail, she copped a bit of a nasty blow, but she taped it up and went back on, which was a really tough effort.”

The next day the girls were back out on the field, this time for the GJ Gardner Interdistrict competition against Bellingen Magpies, who sit on top of the Coffs Coast competition.

"It was 0-0 for most of the game, then in the last 15 minutes we scored four quick goals,” Smith said.

"(Bellingen) were very tough, they were older and played harder, and having that big game the night before sapped a bit of the girls' energy, so it was good to have a win like that where they had to knuckle down and play hard. You need those sort of wins to get you going, so I was really proud to see that effort.

"To come away with two wins in the weekend was really pleasing.”

With three games left in the Interdistrict challenge, McAuley lead on 16 points, followed by Sailors and Bears equal on 12 points. With the challenge winner being decided purely by points, McAuley is in the box seat to take out the competition.