McAuley cements dynasty by nabbing triple crown

MAKING HISTORY: McAuley White celebrates after winning its third consecutive Grafton Hockey Association first grade major premiership. Christopher Blanchard

HOCKEY: McAuley White has cemented its dynasty atop Grafton Hockey Association women's division with a thumping 3-0 grand final victory over Barbs Helgas.

The minor premier was clinical as it dissected a weakened Barbs outfit to register its third major premiership in a row.

McAuley's defence led by captain Angie Day at the back was impenetrable and the loss of striker Georgina Munro to representative duties clearly hurt the Barbs Helgas outfit.

Day, who has captained McAuley in the past three premiership wins, said it was not always about the making history.

"I think we just wanted to come out here and win, it didn't matter that we had won last year or the year before,” she said.

"I think we have played better in the past, but we managed to play well when we needed to.

"I thought our defence was strong tonight, we managed to close down those fast breaks where they have hurt us this season.”

McAuley was led by a massive effort from Molly Hargans in the middle, and Tiahnee Cropper scored two goals up front.

Barbs Helgas refused to quit throughout the match and coach Pete Ryder said his side deserved to hold its head high after its first year in the top grade.

"It is disappointing to lose the grand final but going into it we just didn't have enough strike power,” Ryder said.

"This year was just about building for our club.

"We have thrown these girls together to give a pathway for our juniors coming through.

"It has been a tough slog but I am proud of my girls for making it to the grand final.”