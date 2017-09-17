26°
News

McAuley cements dynasty by nabbing triple crown

MAKING HISTORY: McAuley White celebrates after winning its third consecutive Grafton Hockey Association first grade major premiership.
MAKING HISTORY: McAuley White celebrates after winning its third consecutive Grafton Hockey Association first grade major premiership. Christopher Blanchard
Matthew Elkerton
by

HOCKEY: McAuley White has cemented its dynasty atop Grafton Hockey Association women's division with a thumping 3-0 grand final victory over Barbs Helgas.

The minor premier was clinical as it dissected a weakened Barbs outfit to register its third major premiership in a row.

McAuley's defence led by captain Angie Day at the back was impenetrable and the loss of striker Georgina Munro to representative duties clearly hurt the Barbs Helgas outfit.

Day, who has captained McAuley in the past three premiership wins, said it was not always about the making history.

"I think we just wanted to come out here and win, it didn't matter that we had won last year or the year before,” she said.

"I think we have played better in the past, but we managed to play well when we needed to.

"I thought our defence was strong tonight, we managed to close down those fast breaks where they have hurt us this season.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

McAuley was led by a massive effort from Molly Hargans in the middle, and Tiahnee Cropper scored two goals up front.

Barbs Helgas refused to quit throughout the match and coach Pete Ryder said his side deserved to hold its head high after its first year in the top grade.

"It is disappointing to lose the grand final but going into it we just didn't have enough strike power,” Ryder said.

"This year was just about building for our club.

"We have thrown these girls together to give a pathway for our juniors coming through.

"It has been a tough slog but I am proud of my girls for making it to the grand final.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Barbs scrub out four years of heartache in Premier League decider

Barbs scrub out four years of heartache in Premier League...

"I am just shattered, I am not that far off tears to be honest. To see the boys put in an effort like that, it was just ridiculous. This feels...

New library eresource makes reading fun for kids

FREE e-resources for Clarence Valley library members

GALLERY: Lawrence Flower Show

NEtte Brotherson and Rhonda Austin of Grafton at the Lawrence Flower Show on Saturday, September 16.

Check out who was at the Lawrence Flower Show

GALLERY: Quirky vans steal the show

RETRO BLUES: Allie and Paul Connolly of Evans Head at the Grafton Vintage Car Club's Retro Motorfest on Saturday with their retro caravan that Paul restored.

Retro fun at Motorfest with cars galore

Local Partners