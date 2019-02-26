McAuley strengthened by inclusion of Premier League stars

CRICKET: McAuley Catholic College has bolstered its ranks with the region's brightest rising stars as the side aims to topple the might of Grafton High in the second instalment of The Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s cricket today.

Westlawn Jacaranda Hotel all-rounder Ben Shipman will be joined by North Coast Premier League star Eli Fahey in a side that also features Lower Clarence representatives Corey Lewis and Joel Imeson.

Shipman has led from the front for his club in the GDSC Premier League this season regularly hitting runs at the top of the order before also taking the new cherry.

The teenager has scored 248 runs in the top grade this season including a maiden half-century against Coutts Crossing back in Round 3.

Similarly Eli Fahey has been impressive since making the step up to the Coutts-Coffs Colts NCPL outfit, in the top five run-scorers for the competition with 304 runs including a high score of 81.

McAuley will face an impressive Grafton High side flying high after a dominant win over South Grafton High last week.

Dylan Lucas, who finished with a first over hat- trick last week, will again lead the way for Grafton High alongside seam brother Ethan Lucas.

McAuley will also have its work cut out in the Open Girls Super 8s clash with Tianna McGarvie's Grafton High side coming off a 22-run win.

McGarvie led the way for the side with crisp hitting through the covers, and was well supported by Coutts Crossing third grader Caitlin Chevalley (12).

While they might be short on cricketing experience, McAuley's Open Girls side is not short on athletic ability with Lyteeka Currie, Katrina Newby and Laura Hall leading the way for the side.

The Daily Examiner Shield will kick off at McKittrick Park today with the girls at 4.30pm followed by the boys at 6pm.