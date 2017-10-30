Sport

McAuley strong ahead of DEX Shield touch showdown

Senior Daily Examiner touch game between Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Senior Daily Examiner touch game between Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

DEX SHIELD: McAuley Catholic College will be looking to clinch outright dominance when The Daily Examiner Shield Touch Football Championships get under way at Yamba Sports Complex today.

The championships were washed out earlier this month.

Maclean High School is preparing to welcome teams from McAuley, Clarence Valley Anglican School, St Andrew's Christian School and Pacific Valley Christian School for the ultimate touch football showdown from 4pm today.

While McAuley are the defending champions in both junior divisions, teacher Craig Nipperess says they have their eye on claiming glory in all divisions this year.

"A lot of the juniors who took out the competition last year have stepped up into the senior ranks,” he said. "We have a good variety of year groups in the senior and junior sides which will help when we get on the field.

"Majority of our players play touch football on a weekly basis in Yamba or Grafton and that added experience is evident.”

Nipperess is also the president of Grafton Touch Association, which he revived in 2016 after a five-year hiatus. He says the benefits of having that competition are showing through in the McAuley school sides.

Titles will be won in senior and junior boys and girls.

