McAuley students cook up a storm to lend a hand to the needy

TO HELP spread some Christmas cheer, and lend a hand to their community, McAuley Catholic College hospitality students have been putting their cooking skills to good use to help prepare hearty meals to those in need.

Now in the final week of the school year, students got in the kitchen together for the last time in 2020 on Monday morning to whip up some vegetable pasta bakes and gingerbread cookies.

The meals were part of the school's work with St Vincent de Paul Society, and will be distributed in the coming weeks from The Hub in South Grafton.

McAuley Catholic College teacher and St Vincent de Paul Society co-ordinator Tom Howard said the program was an extension of the school's hospitality class to cook meals for the homeless in the local community.

"We as a school were running a barbecue trailer. But because of COVID that got put on hold, and the response from the students was to could cook meals while learning how to cook in their hospitality class," Mr Howard said.

"This is one of the many meals we've done but as an end of year activity there'll be plenty of meals for families across our community for the Christmas and New Year break."

Mr Howard said the students' efforts were a result of their commitment to help their local community, rather than any rewards program established by the school.

"We were happy to acknowledge the time they put in for it, but none of them asked for that through our reward system here at school, not one student has asked for that to be acknowledged," he said.

"They get their own self-satisfaction from doing this. They're doing it for the right reason and I think that's the best part of our response here at McAuley."

Now that all the meals are prepped, Mr Howard said they were ready to be delivered and hopefully make some people's Christmas that little brighter.

"Our students have been heavily involved with St Vincent de Paul Society for five years now," he said.

"On Saturday mornings they're helping out with food vouchers and we're also distributing more than 60 Christmas hampers to local families, and that extends back to families impacted by bushfire earlier in the year, and the children see this as a natural part of their social justice work within the school."

KIDS OF SPIRIT

South Grafton Public School

LAST week we held a number of very important events to celebrate our students successes in 2020. Last Monday and Tuesday we held two very successful Silver and Gold Badge Assemblies on both campuses. There were more than 230 students who received a badge which is a fantastic reflection on the very positive behaviour of our students. Prior to these assemblies a number of students had already received a Silver or Gold Badge and other students had also achieved their Blue Ribbon. When our students are receiving these awards the pride they show highlights how proud they are of themselves and the smiles on our teachers faces resonates across all our assemblies K-6.

Congratulations to all our students who received their AAA certificate last Thursday and our students who have also achieved their End of Term Rewards which were held last week.

Last Monday night we held a very successful Year 6 formal dinner and Graduation. The night was an outstanding success and our students all looked amazing for this formal occasion. Students enjoyed a delicious meal, received their Graduation Certificate, Year 6 folder and participated in a number of fun activities including a quick dance. The Graduation was held at the Grafton Golf Club and we thank the Golf Club for hosting this wonderful evening.

Last week we held three separate Presentation Days to celebrate our amazing students achievements in 2020. We introduced this format due to NSW DEC COVID-19 guidelines and a highlight for all of us was our capacity to now invite our community to these very special assemblies with restrictions on the numbers attending still in place. Each assembly was a great success and very well attended by our community and we would like to congratulate all our students who received class awards and special awards. Congratulations also to our dance troupes, band, choirs and skipping team who performed at these assemblies.

We would also like to congratulate our Captains and Prefects for 2021: Captains: Addison Brown and Aidan Menzies.

Congratulations to South Grafton Public School 2020 school captains Nayte and Zoe on their fantastic leadership this year and congratulations to Aidan and Addison on being elected 2021 school captains.

Vice Captains: Meg Amos and Keirra Dent. Prefects: Lucy Warwick, Chloe Ryan, Bridgette Tough, Ruby McNee, Darby Rouse, Henry Ricketts, Emma Cameron and Nicola Longstaff.

South Grafton Public School would like to congratulate our Student Leadership Group for 2021.

We would like to thank our P & C for their continued support this year. Our P & C held their annual Christmas party last Tuesday evening.

The uniform shop will be open on the two Staff Development Days which are Wednesday and Thursday January 27-28 2021 between 8.30am and 3.15pm for uniform sales.

All of our students received a COVID-safe summer pack supplied by the NSW DEC last week. The pack consists of wipes, hygiene sanitiser and a letter explaining the contents for our parents.

We would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.