McAuley students on the job to find the right fit

McAuley Catholic College students have begun their Year 10 work experience, flocking to businesses all across the Clarence Valley this week, seeing if they would be suited to any of the career paths that the area has to offer.

Mason Dawson, who is doing his own work experience at the Daily Examiner, sat down and talked to a few of his peers about their experiences so far this week.

THIS week Charleze Girdler has been working at Jetts Grafton, a fitness centre located on the Pound St side of Shopping World. Although nervous for the interview she was happy that someone was interested in her experiences so far this week.

"The first day was pretty good, but I was very nervous," she said.

When asked what she had expected out of this experience Charleze said she was greeted with a much more involved community than she had envisioned.

McAuley Catholic College student Charleze Girdler is doing her Year 10 work experience placement at Jetts Grafton.

Her jobs for the first day mostly consisted of helping with cleaning and small jobs that would help her employers with time, even helping to chase up customers who were late payers. She soon felt much more welcomed into the staff as she interacted more with co-workers and customers.

A side project that she was set upon by her manager was an exercise to help her think about building a personalised workout for a customer based on their needs, something personal trainers often must do.

She set to work on building a personal workout best suited to what she would like to do and was assisted by her manager and other trainers at the gym.

Before starting here, Charleze didn't believe a career path in physical exercise was where she wanted to go, but after only a few days she can already see herself being a part of the fitness community.

"Being in that atmosphere was very enlightening and I was inspired," she said.

Charleze felt most of her time over the first two days went into talking with customers, who were all more enthusiastic than she thought they would be, and everyone was welcoming to the new member of the staff.

"It's just as much customer service as it is work."

Charleze said she would recommend Jetts to other people doing work experience, and they could look forward to spending a lot of time interacting with people and learning more about what goes on in a gym.

"It was all about keeping a positive atmosphere."