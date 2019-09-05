McAuley tough it out to take first opens game

McAuley Catholic College stood up when it counted in the opens Daily Examiner shield game against South Grafton High School.

The game started at a frenetic pace, with big hits all over the park setting the scene for what would be an arm wrestle for much of the match.

Matt Barker opened the scoring for South Grafton after a good run of possession, but they weren't in the lead for long.

Running on the fringe of the ruck, McAuley lock Joel Ashby collected a short ball to run through to score untouched, and Elliott Speed added the extras tto make the score 6-4 to McAuley.

For the rest of the first half, both sides battered each other, with both sides drawing blood in what was a torrid half of football. South Grafton especially were camped on the McAuley line for multiple sets but could not find a way through.

It was the opening minutes of the second half that determined the game when McAuley scored two tries in quick succession after 10 minutes of play, the first the try of the night.

A mid-field chip from the left side of field found space just over the halfway line, and was picked up by a McAuley player, who managed to run on and chip again, sitting up in the in-goal area for McAuley fullback Eli Fahey to pick up and score.

If that hadn't broken the spirit of South Grafton, from the next set of six, McAuley worked downfield and spread the ball on the fourth tackle, where second-rower Ethan Rediger found a hole in the sliding defence and slipped through to score.

Elliott Speed missed his first conversion of the night, but the gap was 16-4.

South Grafton wasn't done, and after a barnstorming run from Tyerhys Brown through the centre of the field, he was cut down twenty metres short. From a quick play the ball, two passes wide found five-eighth Matt Barker who crossed for his second and brought South Grafton back within eight.

The South Grafton side never gave up and tried everything in attack over the next 10 minutes to break the McAuley line, but ambition plays and dropped ball kept the scoreline the same, with McAuley winning 16-8.

McAuley Catholic College will now take on Maclean High School, who progressed through to the final in two weeks.