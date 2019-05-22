McAuley White continues on its winning way

TOP FORM: Belinda James in action for McAuley White, which notched up another two wins over the weekend.

TOP FORM: Belinda James in action for McAuley White, which notched up another two wins over the weekend. Christopher Blanchard

HOCKEY: McAuley White has continued its dominant start to the 2019 season, blasting its way to two wins in two days in the Grafton Hockey Association's Women's first grade competition.

The players' first win for the round came on Friday, when they defeated Barbs Helgas with an impressive performance, slotting five goals for a 5-0 win.

McAuley White backed up its efforts the next day, again proving its goal-scoring prowess with a 5-0 defeat of Sailors Roches Hotel, who were struggling without a number of key members from the regular line-up.

In other matches for the women's first grade competition over the weekend, City Bears Village Green and Sailors Roches Hotel kept each other scoreless in a 0-0 draw on Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon Barbs Helgas were victorious with a comfortable 3-1 win over Coffs Crusaders.

GRAFTON Hockey Association's representative committee has named its under-15s team that will travel to Wagga Wagga for the Hockey NSW U15 Girls Field State Championships, which are set to take place on June 21 to 23. The association thanks everyone who tried out for the team.

GHA U15 Girls

Amelia Kroehnert

Lydia Breadsell

Ella Cahill

Danika Watson

Tanika Crispin

Chloe Winters

Martina Williams

Jemma Whelan

Breah Fischer

Mackenna Ensbey

Kate Atkin

Mackenzie Gooley

Madison Carlton

Jessica Sear

Mikayla Chambers-Ward

Coach: Rick Fischer