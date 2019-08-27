McAuley White-knuckled after shock last-round loss

BATTLEGROUND: McAuley White's Samira Lawson runs the ball in a game against against Sailors Roches.

BATTLEGROUND: McAuley White's Samira Lawson runs the ball in a game against against Sailors Roches. Shirleyanne Blanchard

HOCKEY: McAuley White have fallen at the final hurdle with a 2-1 loss to Coffs Crusaders in the final round game of what was otherwise an undefeated season in women's division 1 this year.

McAuley coach Harrison Smith said earlier in the year that the undefeated season was not a top priority for his side.

"I hope we can retain that and try not to think about the whole undefeated thing,” Smith said.

"It's crept up on me. I can't remember if we've lost a game but I know we've definitely drawn a couple.”

But Smith has been enjoying the challenge and will take a number of positives from the loss at this stage of the year.

"It's good to have those games that have a bit of grit and we're enjoying the really good opposition this year,” he said.

McAuley have had good battles with Sailors Roches Hotel this year with their most recent meetings ending in 2-1 and 3-1 wins to Smith's side.

Sailors had a strong run of form through the middle of the year with four consecutive wins but since that point they have gone six games without tasting victory in the competition and will be hungry to recapture some winning form going into the finals.

Fellow finalists Coffs Crusaders and City Bears have hit their straps late in the year and will give the top two a stern test in the coming weeks.

Smith will hope for some big performances throughout his squad on Saturday with the key to victory undoubtedly coming from the defensive line.

Imposing defensive midfielder Samira Lawson should put in another commanding performance after dominating the centre of the field over the course of the year.

Goal scoring machine Ellynie Cameron will play a big part in the game and will provide a bag of chances for her side at the attacking end.

Undefeated no more, Smith and his side will have a fire in their bellies come Saturday when they begin their finals campaign and attempt to defend their crown in the women's division 1 competition.

GAME DAY: McAuley White take on Sailors Roches Hotel in the major semi-final at Brent Livermore Field with a scheduled start time of 4.30pm on Saturday.