Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
City Bears Elders beat Sailors Bean Scene 1 - 0
City Bears Elders beat Sailors Bean Scene 1 - 0 Shirleyanne Blanchard
Hockey

McAuley White march on with another big win

TIM JARRETT
by
26th Jun 2019 9:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hockey: Yet another big win has McAuley White flying high.

The first division side once again proved their dominance over the rest of the competition by beating Barbs Helgas 9 - 0 in the women's competition.

The side have an astonishing goal difference of 39 after scoring 43 goals and letting just four in during their ten game unbeaten run.

However Sailors Roches ensured they kept within striking distance should the top side slip up by beating City Bears Village Green Hotel 3 - 0 in a game robbed of its bets players due to rep duty.

City Bears' Rick Sampson said the game started pretty evenly but two field goals and a Sam Munns "screamer of a shot” ensured Sailors stay eight points off the pace.

In men's first division City Bears B & S Kitchens beat Jetty Jets 4-1 after Barbs Hagars and Royals Clocktower Hotel played out a one-all draw.

The Bears went into the first quarter break with a comfortable 2 - 0 lead before Hugh Cameron sealed a hat trick in the last quarter to take the side six points clear of second placed Barbs Hagars.

barbs hagars barbs helgas city bears grafton hockey grafton hockey association hockey mcauley white
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GEN-Z: Times change, but news stays

    GEN-Z: Times change, but news stays

    Opinion Perhaps they wouldn't have had a 17-year-old complaining about how we are ruining the environment in the early editions of DEX

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at Grafton Gallery

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at Grafton Gallery

    Art & Theatre Julie Hutchings' 'Battle Scars' is a war-time journey

    Gallery event dishes up a treat for soup fans

    premium_icon Gallery event dishes up a treat for soup fans

    News Talented chefs whip up pots of generosity

    CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    premium_icon CHEERS: Shane's un-beer-lievable club career

    Local Faces GDSC barmen of 40 years raises a glass to retirement