McAuley White march on with another big win

Hockey: Yet another big win has McAuley White flying high.

The first division side once again proved their dominance over the rest of the competition by beating Barbs Helgas 9 - 0 in the women's competition.

The side have an astonishing goal difference of 39 after scoring 43 goals and letting just four in during their ten game unbeaten run.

However Sailors Roches ensured they kept within striking distance should the top side slip up by beating City Bears Village Green Hotel 3 - 0 in a game robbed of its bets players due to rep duty.

City Bears' Rick Sampson said the game started pretty evenly but two field goals and a Sam Munns "screamer of a shot” ensured Sailors stay eight points off the pace.

In men's first division City Bears B & S Kitchens beat Jetty Jets 4-1 after Barbs Hagars and Royals Clocktower Hotel played out a one-all draw.

The Bears went into the first quarter break with a comfortable 2 - 0 lead before Hugh Cameron sealed a hat trick in the last quarter to take the side six points clear of second placed Barbs Hagars.