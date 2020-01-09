McClymonts cancel Tamworth show under doctor’s orders

Country singers The McClymonts, sisters L-R Mollie, Brooke and Samantha. The girls have had to cancel their Tamworth show under doctor’s orders. Picture: Toby Zerna

GRAFTON sibling stars The McClymonts have had to cancel their upcoming concert at the Tamworth Country Music Festival under doctor’s orders.

Eldest sister Brooke McClymont is expecting her second baby with a due date that was a “crazily busy time for us” she told The Daily Examiner in an interview late last year.

“You could tell we didn’t plan this one,” she said joking about her and husband Adam Eckersley’s timing which resulted in a delivery date right in the middle of the country music festival.

Country singers/husband and wife duo Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont. The pair are expecting their second child in January. Picture: Adam Head

Brooke and the baby are in good health, but medical advice and signs of an earlier arrival meant the January concert was no go.

The concert was cancelled this week, the news delivered via their Facebook site.

“We are very sad to announce we need to cancel our Tamworth Country Music Festival show under the orders of Brooke’s doctor,” the post reads.

“Brooke and the baby are fine, but it’s looking like the little one may be coming into the world sooner than we expected and it’s our priority to ensure they are both in good health.

“We are very sorry to everyone that was planning to come to the show, Tamworth is always one of our favourite shows of the year.”

Younger sisters Sam and Mollie will still be in Tamworth to host the Toyota Star Maker competition and Stars Under the Stars concert.