McClymont’s gold streak follows album

Mollie, Brooke and Samantha, sisters in band The McClymonts, pictured in Tempe. The McClymonts. We go behind the scenes with the country music superstar sisters at the video shoot for their new single.

The McClymont sisters will look to add to their stash of 13 Golden Guitars in January at a special Country Music Awards ceremony in Tamworth.

The sisters have six nominations for Golden Guitars this year, off the back of their latest album Mayhem to Madness.

The McClymonts' sixth studio album Mayhem to Madness. Supplied by Universal Music.

It has been nominated for album of the year, the single “I Got This” for song of the year, single and video of the year and the sisters also up for group of the year.

On their Instagram page, the girls celebrated the announcement with the launch of three live shows in January timed around the awards announcement.

“We are super proud of ‘Mayhem to Madness’ and soooooo excited to announce we’ll be doing some shows in January and finally get to play the new songs and the faves LIVE!” it read.

Speaking to The Daily Examiner before the release of the first single, Samantha said that it was written, like much of the music, of the experience of their own life and journey through motherhood.

“We have young babies, young children and the fact that we try to do it all, and always travelling, trying to do multiple things at the one time,” Sam said.

“Somehow you just push through and you just do it — there are some days you don’t want to, but you tell yourself ‘I Got This’.”

Sam said the experience of becoming a mother for the three of them opened their eyes to what women could do.

“You realise how amazing women are; you can do it all,” she said.

“We are lucky; we have great people around us. Our families, our husbands, in-laws, you’ve got to have that, because when you don’t, it’s that much harder.

“We wanted to write something that encapsulates what we’re about — and a lot of people are going through that.”

Fanny Lumsden topped the nomination count with seven for music from her album “Fallow”.

The awards will be presented on January 23 and live-streamed via the ABC.

