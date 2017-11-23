McClymonts hit them for six

Brooke McClymont and husband Adam Eckersley at the Golden Guitar announcement, where The McClymonts received six nominations.

Brooke McClymont and husband Adam Eckersley at the Golden Guitar announcement, where The McClymonts received six nominations. Lisa Maree Williams

FOR the McClymont sisters, the past few years have included weddings, babies, television, movie roles and collaborations in their busy lives.

It certainly hasn't affected the quality of their music, with the trio picking up six Golden Guitar nominations at Country Music Awards of Australia in Tamworth from their most recent album Endless.

For Mollie McClymont, she said it was a surprise to get so many nominations, but was glad the album was recognised.

"We don't write the albums for the awards,” she said. "But we were really hoping to be nominated for contemporary album because were so proud of what we'd done.

"The other nominations are an added bonus. It's huge - I think it's the biggest number we've been nominated for which is really cool.”

The sisters were nominated in the Contemporary Album, Group, Vocal Collaboration (with Ronan Keating), APRA AMCOS Song, Video and Single of the Year.

Mollie said the songs on the album was a result of their lives, and the different aspects of what they were doing.

"We tried to make an effort to write about the stuff that's going, it's just what we're going through and the stages of our life, and I think that's why it's done so well,” she said.

"We know people are going through the same things, and we're getting older and being working mums it's good that it's in our music.”

In the past few years, Brooke made her acting debut in the Australian film Spin Out, and recently released an album with husband Adam Eckersley, while Sam took on hosting duties for the last season of Farmer Wants a Wife and gave birth to her first child in August, while Mollie is expecting her second child at the end of April.

Despite this, Mollie said the writing for the album was an easy process.

"We sat down for about six to 12 months and scheduled a once a week writing session where we met in Sydney,” she said.

"I even took (first child) Ned to the writing sessions and he was only eight weeks old, but we just make it work.

"Being sisters we can just make it work for each other.”

Mollie said the group knew each other's schedules 12 months in advance, and worked their music in with each other's lives, something she said allowed them to create a work-life balance which hadn't been there in the start.

"It was all about the music at the beginning, it was really six days a week, you'd go home and wash your clothes and head back out on tour,” she said.

"We did a good solid three to four years of that, and travelling back and forth to America and touring, and we were just exhausted.

"Now it's about us all being happy, if one of us wants to go to a wedding, or has something on we just schedule it out.

"Now, the weekends away touring are absolutely awesome, we just like hanging out with each other again.”

And while Mollie said she'd had questions from fans asking if their schedules meant there might be no more time for the group, she said the philosophy for the sisters was simple.

"As long as there's people coming to our shows, we're going to keep going, and our last tour was sold out, so I think we've got a few more years in us,” she laughed.

Mollie said she was looking forward to getting back to the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and said they had never missed a year in the past 25 years.

"Tamworth is what we look forward to, we love it. It's where all of our musical friends and fans are, we have a ball there,” she said.

And true to her word, the next 12 months are already being mapped out for the group.

"We've got gigs here and there from the end of December, then to Tamworth, and after that Brooke is doing her project for the first six months and I'll take some time off to have the baby,” Mollie said.

"Then we'll really kick it off after July with a big tour where we'll do some new music which hopefully we'll announce all that at Tamworth.

"We'll definitely be coming back to the area, if it's not Grafton it'll be somewhere really close.

"We'll be writing during that time, but it won't be too hectic, we've always got stuff going on.”