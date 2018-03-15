The McClymonts steal the show at CMC Music Awards

THE McClymonts have solidified themselves as Australia's favourite country music group.

The all-sister trio comprised of Brooke, Sam and Mollie McClymont, all of whom grew up in Grafton, was named Group of the Year for the second year in a row at tonight's CMC Music Awards.

This is the third time the trio has won the fan-voted award, which was only established in 2015.

The sisters also hosted the awards show, now in its eighth year and broadcast live on Foxtel's CMC channel, with confidence and plenty of humour.

From joking with international guests like Old Dominion to singing about the night's winners, in three-part harmony of course, The McClymonts were a hit with the star-studded audience and viewers at home.

Keith Urban and Adam Brand were the other big winners of the night.

Urban took home both the International Artist of the Year and International Video of the Year, his sixth and seventh wins in the categories respectively.

He shares the International Video award with Carrie Underwood for their platinum single The Fighter, a song inspired by Urban's relationship with his wife Nicole Kidman when they first began to date.

Urban accepted both awards via satellite.

"This is a viewer voted award so all you guys out there watching tonight I thank you for voting, it means the world to me," he said.

"To be in this company too is a huge honour. I know everybody in this category and Kelsea (Ballerini), Darius (Rucker) I think you are there tonight. It's been an incredible year; you guys at CMC thank you."

Adam Brand also took home two awards for Australian Artist of the Year and Australian Video of the Year for his concert favourite Drunk from his No 1 ARIA country album Get On Your Feet.

Christie Lamb was shocked to win Female Artist of the Year over music veteran Kasey Chambers, while Travis Collins also beat out country stalwarts Lee Kernaghan and Troy Cassar-Daley to win Male Artist of the Year.

Tailgate Drive, the merging of well-known Australian country artists Troy Kemp and Damien Baguley (Viper Creek Band) were awarded The Rob Potts Tribute/CMC New Artist of Year.

CMC Rocks festival-goers will get their chance to see Collins, Lamb, Rucker, Ballerini and more at Willowbank, near Ipswich, over the next three days.

2018 CMC Music Awards winners:

CMC International Artist of the Year

Keith Urban

CMC Australian Video of the Year

Adam Brand, Drunk

The Rob Potts Tribute/CMC New Artist of the Year

Tailgate Drive

CMC Group or Duo of the Year

The McClymonts

CMC Female Artist of the Year

Christie Lamb

CMC Male Artist of the Year

Travis Collins

CMC Australian Artist of the Year

Adam Brand

ARIA Highest Selling Australian Artist

Lee Kernaghan, The 25th Anniversary Album

ARIA Highest Selling International Album of the Year

Shania Twain, Now