Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Comment: Michael McCormack, you’re on borrowed time

by Renee Viellaris
12th Feb 2020 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THIS is why the public gets fed up with politicians.

Here they are, each year earning more than any ordinary Australian would earn in five years, yet with an almost pathological need they still have their snouts in the trough.

PM STEPS IN AS EXPLOSIVE NATIONALS TEXT MESSAGE REVEALED

The mere fact politicians would create a party room meeting - given that one had been planned for just days before - just so they didn't have to put a hand in their pockets for flights or accommodation to attend a knees-up is reprehensible.

It does not matter whether it is within the rules or not.

And this has been done with the knowledge of the Deputy Prime Minister's office. Whether Michael McCormack had direct knowledge or not - and it is inevitable that he did - it doesn't matter because as the office holder the buck must stop with him.

This issue goes beyond the incompetence of McCormack's leadership. It goes to judgment and integrity. McCormack is on borrowed time.

This is not just a flesh wound but given the issues surrounding the economy, bushfires and the coronavirus, Scott Morrison and co will do anything to stop another spill.

They do not want a leadership change right now and they definitely do not believe Barnaby Joyce is the answer for the Nationals.

It is clear Morrison is not impressed on a number of fronts with his Deputy PM but he is shackled to McCormack. He cannot sack McCormack as leader of the Nationals.

McCormack is a deadweight manacled to Morrison, who is swimming against the tide to get back on track after an ordinary summer.

More Stories

Show More
michael mccormack nationals party opinion politics scandal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Papal Knighthoods for brothers

        premium_icon Papal Knighthoods for brothers

        News Not even the Pope could separate two brothers put forward as contenders for a Papal Knighthood. So he knighted both of them.

        Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        premium_icon Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        Crime Happy Paws Haven founder Sally Ann Rogers faces court

        Woman accused of burning son’s house to ground

        premium_icon Woman accused of burning son’s house to ground

        Crime The 78-year-old allegedly set her son’s home alight

        IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Nine people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today