McCullough can't recall brutal hit but says he's right to go

The Broncos' Andrew McCullough is stretchered from the field after a hit from the Roosters' Dylan Napa in round 24. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

HE CAN'T remember the incident but Brisbane's Andrew McCullough insists he has fully recovered from Dylan Napa's infamous tackle.

The Broncos have their share of injury concerns before Sunday's NRL elimination final against St George Illawarra, after the failure of four players to finish training on Thursday - Alex Glenn, Corey Oates, Joe Ofahengaue and Tevita Pangai.

Second-rower Glenn has been given until Saturday's final training session to overcome the calf complaint that ruled him out of last round's match with Manly, which was won by the Broncos 48-16.

Encouragingly the Broncos said winger Oates (calf) and key forwards Pangai (hamstring) and Ofahengaue (leg) were not in any doubt for the knockout final at Suncorp Stadium.

McCullough also guaranteed his fitness despite admitting that footage of Sydney Roosters enforcer Napa's sickening hit was hard to watch.

The Brisbane rake had no memory of the collision, however, and McCullough believed he got off lightly after seeing replays of Napa's head-first tackle.

"I remember taking the ball up and then I came to in the sheds," McCullough said.

"I didn't really know what happened but I remember the game.

"I was a bit light-headed the next day but that was it, I just got on with it.

"Overall it was pretty good considering what it looked like. It was hard not to see replays."

McCullough said there were no hard feelings towards Queensland teammate Napa, who copped a three-match ban for dangerous contact.

"He didn't intentionally mean to hit me in the head, I know the type of guy he is," McCullough said.

"I don't hold any grudges. I will just move on.

"The head feels good. It's good to have a break. It was a blessing in disguise this time of year."

McCullough has also been nursing a long-term finger injury that will require end of season surgery and a pain-killing injection on match day.

Meanwhile, Glenn is no certainty to play the Dragons after suffering a calf strain at training, which ruled him out of last weekend's demolition of the Sea Eagles.

The Kiwi international was restricted to light drills on Thursday.

"Calf muscle injuries can be tricky so we were always going to be careful with this one," Brisbane high-performance manager Jeremy Hickmans told Broncos TV.

"Alex will continue with his rehabilitation and treatment over the next couple of days and we will assess him on Saturday before the final training session."

- AAP