McDonald confirms Roar move is happening

SCOTT McDonald's move to Brisbane Roar has been completed.

The 36-year-old former Socceroos striker has finally been released by Western United, allowing him to sign an 18-month deal with the Roar.

The ex-Celtic and Middlesbrough marksman could be rushed into Brisbane's squad for Saturday's clash against Wellington Phoenix at Suncorp Stadium.

McDonald is Roar coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler's second signing in the current transfer window after left-back Corey Brown, who has joined Brisbane until the end of the season following the termination of his Melbourne Victory contract.

"When Robbie offered me this opportunity there was simply no way I could turn it down," McDonald said:

"You don't get the chance to work with someone of his status every day ¬ never mind when you're already 36.

"I may be coming towards the end of my career but you are never too old to learn in this game and I can't wait to start working with him.

Then Celtic striker Scott McDonald in battle with then Brisbane Roar defender Luke DeVere in 2009.

"I'm joining an established A-League club with a big support and hopefully there may be a pathway into coaching in the academy structure when the time comes to hang up my boots.

"When I came back to Australia I did hope to bring the curtain down on my career with a bit of a bang. Robbie has now given me the opportunity to do just that and I really want to get on with the job of repaying him."