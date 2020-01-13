McDonald named in third Country Championship side

CRICKET :Grafton product Naomi McDonald has been selected in the Australian Country Cricket Championships team of the tournament for a third time after another impressive run last week.

The NSW Bush Breakers star led the competition with the bat, averaging 32 runs with a high score of 61 against Western Australia.

The Breakers went down to South Australia in the semi-finals but Country Cricket NSW congratulated McDonald on another top tournament through their Facebook account.

“Congratulations yet again to Naomi McDonald … for receiving her baggy green. She may have to get a new cabinet this being her third cap,” Country Cricket NSW said on the post.