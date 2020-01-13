Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Grafton cricket star Naomi McDonald in her NSW Bush Breakers gear. Photo: Country Cricket NSW
Former Grafton cricket star Naomi McDonald in her NSW Bush Breakers gear. Photo: Country Cricket NSW
Cricket

McDonald named in third Country Championship side

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jan 2020 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET :Grafton product Naomi McDonald has been selected in the Australian Country Cricket Championships team of the tournament for a third time after another impressive run last week.

The NSW Bush Breakers star led the competition with the bat, averaging 32 runs with a high score of 61 against Western Australia.

The Breakers went down to South Australia in the semi-finals but Country Cricket NSW congratulated McDonald on another top tournament through their Facebook account.

“Congratulations yet again to Naomi McDonald … for receiving her baggy green. She may have to get a new cabinet this being her third cap,” Country Cricket NSW said on the post.

australian country cricket championship clarence cricket naomi mcdonad
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free legal service for bushfire victims

        premium_icon Free legal service for bushfire victims

        News Thousands of residents will be able to access new initiative

        HOME WRECKERS: Yamba cubbyhouse vandalised

        premium_icon HOME WRECKERS: Yamba cubbyhouse vandalised

        News Frustration at damage to space run by not-for-profit group

        Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        premium_icon Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        News Queensland discount chain expanding and could be eyeing Grafton’s Prince St as part...

        Tips for time with kids, not phones

        premium_icon Tips for time with kids, not phones

        News ‘The message you’re giving that child is that the phone is more important to you...

        • 13th Jan 2020 1:00 PM