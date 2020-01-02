Menu
Former Grafton cricket Naomi McDonald batting for the NSW Breakers Country team in last year's National Country Championships. Photo: Country Cricket NSW
Cricket

McDonald ready for national test with NSW Breakers

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 3:32 PM
CRICKET :Clarence Valley cricket star Naomi McDonald will head to Toowoomba this weekend for her second Australian Country Championships in NSW Blue.

McDonald is one of three North Coastal players picked in the NSW Bush Breakers side with Anita Handono and captain Kate Jackson joining the action.

While the Breakers failed to make the final in last year’s championships in Shepparton, Victoria, McDonald’s efforts impressed selectors as she earned a spot in the Women’s Australian Country XI, the only player in NSW Blue to achieve the feat.

While the NSW Bush Blues men’s team is absent of any Clarence stars, North Coastal talents Alec Baldwin, Caelan Maladay and Caleb Zeibell booked their place on the bus to Toowoomba with North Coastal coach Anthony Kershler at the helm.

The Blues could pose a strong challenge at this year’s edition of the tournament.

While the women will have to wait until Sunday to get a game, the men kick the one- day matches off tomorrow with an opening fixture against South Australia before an afternoon battle with the Australian Capital Territory.

The Breakers also face South Australia in their opener on Sunday before taking on 2019 winners Victoria.

The women will play a further three games before finals, which are set to sizzle from January 10.

australian country cricket championship clarence cricket naomi mcdonald nsw toowoomba
