Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
McDonald’s launch the McRib, BBQ Loaded Fries and the Chicken McFeast today.
McDonald’s launch the McRib, BBQ Loaded Fries and the Chicken McFeast today.
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s to launch new menu items

by Shireen Khalil
5th Dec 2018 8:41 AM

IT'S  been a while since Aussies wrapped their hands around McDonald's juicy McRib's burger.

The last time it was on the menu was back in 2012. But now, finally, it's back on this year's summer menu.

Just a reminder, the McRib is made with pork, coated in a smoky barbecue rib sauce, with onions, pickles and served on a soft bun.

If you want to keep the barbecue theme going, go for the new BBQ Loaded Fries, topped with aioli, barbecue sauce and caramelised onions.

"Australia asked and we listened. It's one of our most requested menu items, so we knew we had to bring the famous McRib back," Jo Feeney, marketing director at McDonald's Australia, said.

It’s back! The McRib launches today as part of the McDonald’s summer menu.
It’s back! The McRib launches today as part of the McDonald’s summer menu.

Today also marks the launch of the Chicken McFeast - a twist on the classic McFeast - with a crispy chicken patty added to the tomato, lettuce, pickles and three sauces of the original burger.

The McRib, BBQ Loaded Fries and Chicken McFeast will be available in restaurants, via McDelivery and on the mymacca's app across Australia from today for a limited time only.

 

 

The BBQ Loaded Fries.
The BBQ Loaded Fries.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fast food maccas mcdonald's new menu

Top Stories

    Common phrase now offensive

    Common phrase now offensive

    Offbeat Sorry everyone. This incredibly common phrase has been deemed offensive to vegans, vegetarians, women and the poor.

    Donations bring joy to drought areas

    premium_icon Donations bring joy to drought areas

    News Warm Touch 2460 aims to make christmas time more joyful.

    • 5th Dec 2018 8:32 AM
    Food court outlets survive test of time

    premium_icon Food court outlets survive test of time

    Food & Entertainment Ten years of glorious coffee and healthy habits

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Local Partners