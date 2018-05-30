Menu
The three Big Mac sauce bottles and the fridge.
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s to release Big Mac sauce bottle

30th May 2018 11:43 AM

EVER ordered a Big Mac and wished you could bottle up that sauce and put it on absolutely everything?

Well now you could be in the running to win the first three bottles of Big Mac Sauce to be released in 2018.

To celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac, Maccas has launched a charity auction on eBay, encouraging people to bid for three bottles of the delicious sauce in a limited edition mini fridge.

The auction began at 10am on Wednesday but already bidding has hit $100.

All the proceeds from the auction will go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), an independent charity that helps seriously ill children and their families.

RMHC provides a "home away from home" for families of seriously ill and injured children being treated at nearby hospitals.

Yum.
Late last year a bottle of the special sauce sold on ebay for $19,000 but the winning bidder flipped and went to ground.

Shrouded in secrecy, the sauce is what makes a Big Mac a Big Mac. But what is it? And what makes it so 'special'?

The recipe was leaked online, to much excitement.

So, keen to crack the burger's secrets once and for all, news.com.au took to the test kitchen with a mountain of mayo and a pile of pickle relish and started experimenting.

We firmly believe we created, after a dozen trials, the definitive Special Sauce recipe.

