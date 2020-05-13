McDonald’s virus cluster grows

n36co400 A facebook page has been set up calling for Fawkner McDonald's to become halal.

n36co400 A facebook page has been set up calling for Fawkner McDonald's to become halal.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged at a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne's north.

Three employees at the McDonald's restaurant in Fawkner, about 12 kilometres north of Melbourne's CBD, have now been diagnosed with the virus.

The first employee to test positive fell ill in April, but did not work while infectious, according to Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services.

A second staff member then tested positive on Friday after working one shift, and a third case was confirmed on Tuesday.

Three employees at the McDonald’s restaurant in Fawkner have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Picture: Facebook

Health authorities are now working closely with McDonald's to ensure the appropriate public health actions are taken.

The restaurant in Fawkner was closed for a deep clean on Friday and will reopen using staff from other locations, the department said.

A total 92 employees have been tested as a precaution and all close contacts of the confirmed cases have been told to quarantine for 14 days.

On Saturday, the department said the risk of contracting the virus from the restaurant was "very low".

"There is no evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted to people through food or packaging, and the risk of anyone visiting the McDonald's contracting the virus is very low," it said.

"However, anyone with even mild symptoms should get tested and self-isolate until the results are known."

McDonald's has said cleanliness is its priority, as well as keeping staff and the community safe.

The Fawkner McDonald's will now reopen with staff from other locations. Picture: Facebook

VIRUS CLUSTER AT MEAT WORKS GROWS

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Victoria on Tuesday, with another eight linked to the Cedar Meats cluster in Brooklyn.

A total 85 infections have now been linked to the meat processing facility in Melbourne's west.

RELATED: Melbourne meatworks cluster a sign of things to come

The facility remains closed as a precaution, while contact tracing, cleaning and widespread testing continues.

"Today's increase in cases illustrates once again that while we have been flattening the curve, our battle against COVID-19 is far from over," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

"Victorians have done a remarkable job so far sticking to the coronavirus restrictions and staying at home has saved lives. But now is not the time for complacency."

Originally published as McDonald's virus cluster grows