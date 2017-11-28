McFarlane Bridge to close this weekend

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE McFarlane Bridge at Maclean will close to traffic this Sunday night for work to replace netting to prevent birds from nesting on top of the structure.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the crossing of the Clarence River often becomes home to birds during breeding season and this work is important to preserve the historic structure.

"The McFarlane Bridge was built in 1906 and continues to be an important link for the towns of Maclean, Woodford Island and Lawrence.

"Major restoration work has been carried out in stages since 2011 and is now in the final phase which includes strengthening piers and repainting the bridge.

"The work to be carried out this Sunday night is part of the project and will involve the full closure of the McFarlane Bridge between 9.30pm and 5am.

"It was decided work would take place at night and of a weekend to reduce the impact to road users who are thanked for their continued patience.

"Motorists will be detoured via Brushgrove, South Arm School Road while work is carried out.”

Motorists should plan their journey and allow extra travel time, as delays of up to 20 mins are expected.

Work on the restoration project will continue on weekdays between 7am and 6pm is expected to be

completed by May 2018, weather permitting.