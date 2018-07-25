McFarlane named All Australian

AUSSIE RULES: Brianna McFarlane had six years out of the game, and only returned to Aussie rules earlier this season.

However, the time away from footy did nothing to dampen her speed and athleticism, and Yamba girl has been named in the 2018 AFL Women's Under-18 All-Australian squad.

After receiving a belated call to trial for the state team, McFarlane made the long journey to Canberra where she impressed the selectors to be named in the NSW/ACT Under-18 team that played a two-match series against Tasmania in early June. On the strength of her performances across the series, McFarlane won selection in the Eastern Allies team, a combination of NSW/ACT and Tasmania, to compete at the 2018 NAB AFLW Under-18 National Championships on the Gold Coast two weeks ago.

McFarlane stood out to be one of only four Eastern Allies players named in the All-Australian squad, which will be split into two sides to play each other in a curtain-raiser to the EJ Whitten Legends match in Adelaide on August 31.