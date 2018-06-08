McGrady handed a week on the sidelines

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels centre Nick McGrady will face a two-week stint on the sidelines after he lodged an early guilty plea at the Group 2 judiciary board this week.

McGrady was cited by the Grafton Ghosts club following the Battle of the River local derby at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

The centre was involved in an on-field altercation with Grafton front-rower Adam Slater and it is understood he threw several punches at Slater's head after the prop put him in a dangerous position.

He was given an early shower by referee Nathan Grace, and Slater required stitches above his right eye.

The Rebels centre was handed a grade four serious and dangerous striking charge.

The Group 2 judiciary took into account McGrady's decade-long clean record at the judiciary and his early guilty plea which saw his suspension points downgrade from 600 to a total of 175.

McGrady will only miss one clash when the Rebels return to the field against Nambucca Heads Roosters on June 17.

Under the CRL discount/penalty policy 'should the player be found guilty of a similar offence within the next 2 years he will serve 8 match suspensions with 25 carry over points'.